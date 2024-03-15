Trailer Leaked For Spider-Man Project Without Tom Holland, Fans Push For Revival ASAP

A trailer has leaked for a canceled Spider-Man project, giving us a glimpse of what could’ve been.

Between Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Shameik Moore, we’ve had our fair share of Peter Parkers over the past 20 years. However, that hasn’t stopped the steady flow of new Spider-Man content, with one project — Spider-Man: The Great Web — coming next.

Related: Spider-Man No More – Tom Holland Replaced in New Film

Or, at least, that was the case. The multiplayer video game was canceled by Insomniac Games as a part of Sony’s plan to move away from live service games.

It seemed like the game was gone for good. But in December 2023, Insomniac Games was hit by a leak. A big leak. Footage emerged online of several unreleased Marvel projects, including Venom: Lethal Protector. Now, more content is doing the rounds — and this time it’s a trailer for Spider-Man: The Great Web.

Related: Report – Original ‘Spider-Man’ to Return Without Disney

The leaked footage reveals what we could have expected from the axed multiplayer game, including the fact that up to five players would have been able to play together, fighting villains such as the Sinister Six. Playable characters would have included Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Gwen, Silk, Ben Reilly, and Miles Morales.

Most notably, it would’ve utilized the Multiverse to explain how so many versions of Spider-Man were in New York City, and Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch) would have played a significant role.

Spider-Man multiplayer trailer has been leaked.

Spider-Man multiplayer trailer has been leaked pic.twitter.com/SQU55Ycr1e — Dylan (@itsdyllie) March 12, 2024

The trailer includes a voiceover from Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal, in which he says: “New York City. Nothing in the whole world I wouldn’t do for this big, beautiful apple. One moment you’re scarfing down a slice from Vinnie’s, the next – you’re stopping a super-villain prison break. Sometimes you can swing it as a lone wolf, but you’re way better off with some friends. I’ve seen the Sinister Six before…but never so methodical – so savage. I don’t think I’m going to be enough this time, guys. But together, we just might be.”

It’s thought that Insomniac Games is now shifting its focus to Spider-Man 3 — the threequel in its line of popular web-slinger games. Fans have since launched a petition for the developer to resume work on Spider-Man: The Great Web, gaining over 1,000 signatures in its first 24 hours.

Check out the full trailer for Spider-Man: The Great Web and let us know what you think!