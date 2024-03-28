Ron DeSantis Leads Victory Charge Over Disney With New Governing District Member

After winning another legal battle with Walt Disney World, Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) have appointed a new member to their Governing District board. Let’s find out who this mystery person is!

Ron DeSantis Appoints Former Presidential Campaign Donor to the CFTOD

Today marked a historical win for Ron DeSantis and the former Reedy Creek Improvement District. The battle has been won after two years of ongoing political and legal warfare. The CFTOD will remain in the hands of DeSantis and his governing district as the state-level lawsuit has been settled with some parameters in place for both parties.

In a unanimous decision during Wednesday’s meeting, the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the governing body overseeing Disney parks in Florida, accepted the company’s settlement offer. This settlement stems from a lawsuit initiated by Disney against Governor DeSantis and the board in April of last year, marking the beginning of a legal dispute that has traversed various courtrooms.

The agreement reached pertains to a state-level disagreement between the involved parties. Meanwhile, a district judge dismissed Disney’s case against Governor DeSantis in a separate federal lawsuit, although the company has filed an appeal. While Disney has agreed to halt actions on the federal lawsuit, it has not entirely dropped the matter.

The New Kid on the Disney World Governing District Block

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Craig Mateer to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District by adding a new dimension. Mateer, hailing from Orlando, is the founder of CCM Capital Group and the former owner of Bags, Inc.

Mateer had contributed to DeSantis’ presidential campaign and previously held positions appointed by DeSantis in the State University System’s Board of Governors and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. However, Mateer’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.