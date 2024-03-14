Disney’s Latest Rule Sets Strict Punishment Precedent for Guests

Poor behavior at Disneyland Paris has struck again, and now, new warnings have been spread out across the theme park, alerting guests on how to behave.

When guests visit Disney, not only do they need to ensure that they are following the law, but also, they must make sure that they are following the rules and regulations set out by Disney. Since the theme parks are located on private property, Disney is allowed to create their own rules, and remove guests from the premises if those rules are broken.

While there are many areas in the parks that guests are allowed to explore, there are other areas that are noticeably restricted from guests, as they are typically walled or fenced off.

Now new signage has been added to multiple areas within Disneyland Paris, as guests have been climbing fences and stepping into areas in which they are not allowed.

Disneyland Paris reporter DLP Report (@DLPReport) took to X to share some of the news signs.

Due to unfortunate guests behavior, “Do Not Climb” signs have been set up in some of the planters.

It appears that there have been guests climbing over the fences and stepping into these areas that are protected to ensure that the scuptures do not get damaged. The comment section of this post has been flooded with fans and guests of the European Disney park sharing their anger and upset regarding the behavior of others in the parks.

One guest wrote, “People need to learn to behave themselves. Child and adults,” another said, “Ridiculous. Parents need to actually parent so these tacky signs can be removed!”.

Some commenters believe that the kind of guests who perform acts that are clearly not allowed will not be stopped by these signs.

Lately, we have certainly seen an uptick at the Disney parks around the world when it comes to guests breaking the rules to create social media content. A big rule that tends to be broken and documented on TikTok and Instagram is the dress code. Guests cannot wear overly revealing clothes, costumes (if over 14 years old), or any inappropriate garment.

While some guests have been removed from the parks for wearing shirts with vulgar or political sayings on them, shirts that seem like they are exposing a little too much skin, particularly on women, are the main culprit when it comes to the social media videos.

We have also seen videos of guests jumping on parade floats, climbing into flower beds, streaking, jumping out of ride vehicles and getting nearly run over, and so much more — all for the name of views and a stronger social media following. Many of these guests have either been removed from the park, given a trespass notice for life, or in extreme cases, arrested.

Disneyland Paris Update: What You Need to Know

At Disneyland Paris, there has been a lot of change in the parks as of late. The Disneyland Hotel has finally reopened with rooms themed to Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, Frozen, Tangled, and more. The hotel has been so popular among guests, that a virtual queue and return time system has been put into place with Lineberty.

At Walt Disney Studios Park, a new Frozen themed land is under construction, with a new Tangled ride being built next to it. This spring, it has also been confirmed that a new Alice in Wonderland BMX show will open. In April, however, Studio 1 will be closing for a full year.

Disneyland Paris does not have too many updates going on, but just recently it was reported that a massive expansion could be coming to the park which would add a Star Wars expansion with a Mandalorian coaster, as well as a Fantasyland expansion.

What do you think about recent guest behavior at the Disney parks?