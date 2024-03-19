Johnny Depp Banned From U.S. Theaters in Suprise Move

Actor Johnny Depp may be looking for a triumphant return to the United States, but he may have to wait a little longer.

It’s been quite a while since fans of Johnny Depp have seen the actor on the big screen, especially in the U.S. After his defamation trial with Amber Heard ended in 2022, Johnny Depp moved to Europe to pursue other ventures, and many wondered if he’d ever be back in the United States for any significant project. After all, Depp was reportedly blacklisted from Hollywood and removed from some projects, most notably as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Now, in just a matter of weeks, Johnny Depp is set to return to U.S. theaters, but only a small percentage. Jeanne Du Barry, Depp’s newest film, which sees him take on the role of King Louis XV, was released in Europe earlier this year. It made a solid $13.7 million at the box office and is now set to come to the United States, but it won’t be widely accessible.

Only 500 U.S. theaters are set to show the film, significantly less than the more than 2,000 theaters that are still in operation today in America.

With many U.S. theaters passing on Depp’s new film, it stands to reason that he still hasn’t won back the complete approval of Hollywood. The movie debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, which marked a major return for Johnny Dep.

The entertainer just finished up touring with his band Hollywood Vampires, which includes Joe Perry and Alice Cooper, and is directing a new film, titled Modi, which stars Al Pacino.

Is Johnny Depp returning to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Since the fallout from his highly publicized legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, the fate of Johnny Depp’s involvement in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been a topic of much speculation. After reportedly being removed from the series following the controversy, fans have eagerly awaited news on whether the iconic actor would make a comeback.

Over the last couple of years, public opinion has shifted in Depp’s favor, with many rallying behind him. With this groundswell of support– and the backlash that Disney has received over reports of replacing the legend– the question on everyone’s lips is: Will Johnny Depp reprise his role as the beloved Captain Jack Sparrow?

The most recent report suggests that Disney may indeed be considering bringing Depp back, but perhaps not in the capacity fans might hope for. According to insiders, there are discussions about Depp making a cameo appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. While this news might disappoint those hoping for a full-fledged return of Captain Jack Sparrow, it still offers a glimmer of hope for Depp’s involvement in the franchise.

For many fans, the prospect of seeing Depp back on the big screen as the charismatic pirate is an enticing one. Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow has become synonymous with the Pirates of the Caribbean series, and it’s difficult to imagine the franchise without him. His quirky mannerisms, witty dialogue, and swashbuckling adventures have endeared him to audiences worldwide, making him one of the most iconic characters in modern cinema.

However, the vast majority of fans have already shared that they won’t see the upcoming film unless Depp is the star, and a cameo may honestly only make things worse.

The possibility of a cameo appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 raises questions about the direction of the franchise and how Depp’s character will fit into the storyline. Will his role be a brief cameo, or will it be an integral part of the plot? How will audiences react to seeing Captain Jack Sparrow back on the screen, even if only for a fleeting moment?

What do you think is in the future for Johnny Depp? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!