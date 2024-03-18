Johnny Depp Faces Serious New Allegations, Could Ax Disney Career

Actor Johnny Depp, renowned for his diverse roles spanning decades, finds himself embroiled in controversy yet again, this time stemming from allegations made by a former co-star.

The most prominent allegations against Johnny Depp came forward several years ago when ex-wife Amber Heard brought forward numerous claims, which resulted in two separate trials, including a defamation trial that was live-streamed for the entire world to see. The end result saw Johnny Depp’s victory over Amber Heard, and the actor has since moved to Europe.

Since that point, the ex-husband Amber Heard has been working on several projects, including Jeanne Du Barry, directing the film Modi that stars Al Pacino, and touring with his band Hollywood Vampires, which includes Joe Perry and Alice Cooper. He even played a tribute concert to his longtime friend, Jeff Beck, following his tragic death last year.

Lola Glaudini, best known for her role in the 2001 film Blow, recently came forward with alleged claims regarding her experience working with Depp on set. Blow, directed by Ted Demme, is a biographical crime film that follows the life of George Jung, a notorious cocaine smuggler. Released in 2001, the movie starred Johnny Depp in the lead role alongside Glaudini, who portrayed the character Rada.

In a candid revelation, Glaudini recounted her encounter with the Edward Scissorhands actor during the filming of Blow. Describing her first interaction with the acclaimed actor, she recalled being instructed by Demme to react in a specific manner to one of Depp’s lines. “The very first day, I haven’t even met Johnny Depp at this point. I’m on a bear skin run in a bikini,” she recounted. “Ted Demme comes over to me, and he’s like, ‘Ok Lola, when Johnny Depp says this certain word, I want you to burst out laughing like she just told you the funniest thing over here.’ We’re in the background, the deep background, right?”

However, what followed was a distressing incident that left Glaudini shaken. “[Depp] says his monologue and I go haha,” Glaudini said, recounting the moment. “And Johnny Depp walks over to me, sticks his finger in my face – and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this – and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to fing say my lines, and you’re out fing pulling focus. You fing idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can fing shut the f*** up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f***ing stay.’

This incident deeply affected Glaudini, who was a newcomer to the world of studio filmmaking. “This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indie movies until then. And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face,” she expressed. “The only thing I have going through my head is, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”

Seeking guidance, Glaudini reached out to her father for advice. Recalling his words, she shared, “You have two choices right now: you can either say f*** this, f*** you, or you never let him see you sweat.” Determined to persevere, Glaudini remained committed to her role in the film despite the distressing encounter.

Reflecting on Depp’s subsequent behavior, Glaudini described receiving what she termed a “non-apology apology” from the actor. “[He said], ‘You know I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really f***ing with me.’”

These accusations against Depp come at a pivotal moment as he faces speculation regarding his return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp, known for his iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow, has been a staple of the series since its inception. However, with allegations of misconduct surfacing, the future of his involvement in the franchise remains uncertain.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments with Johnny Depp and much more.