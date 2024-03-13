Johnny Depp Co-Star Engulfed in “Controversy,” Speaks Out

A co-star and close friend of Johnny Depp recently found himself engulfed in controversy.

Johnny Depp and Al Pacino are two of the most iconic names in Hollywood today. Both Depp and Pacino are renowned for their transformative performances, capable of disappearing into characters with unparalleled depth and authenticity. From Pacino’s unforgettable portrayal of Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972) to Depp’s iconic embodiment of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), each actor has carved out a niche in cinematic history with roles that defy convention and captivate audiences worldwide.

As Depp and Pacino are working together on a new project titled Modi (2023) and no one is unaware of the backlash that Johnny Depp has faced, particularly in the last few years, it seems that Pacino might have found himself enthralled in a bit of controversy himself.

In a stunning deviation from the usual Oscars protocol, Pacino, at 83 years old, opted not to announce all 10 nominees before revealing the winner in a category at the 2024 Academy Awards. The decision, or lack thereof, sparked a flurry of reactions and some confusion among both attendees and viewers worldwide.

Pacin made his mark on the Oscars stage with a tantalizing tease. “Here it comes,” he playfully announced after opening the envelope, setting the stage for a moment of anticipation.

“And my eyes see Oppenheimer,” Pacino declared, casting the spotlight on the winning film. The audience at the Dolby Theatre erupted in applause for Oppenheimer, but not without a moment of initial bewilderment.

“There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award,” Pacino clarified in a subsequent statement reported by Variety. “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony.”

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Pacino expressed his gratitude for being a part of the prestigious event. “I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented,” he stated, underscoring his respect for the producers’ vision.

However, the seasoned actor also acknowledged the significance of the Oscars nominations, recognizing the profound impact they hold for filmmakers, actors, and producers alike. “I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful,” Pacino said.

In closing, Pacino reiterated his solidarity with the film industry and his commitment to addressing any grievances stemming from the Oscars ceremony. “I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”

Though Depp has not made an official return to Hollywood, he is still working alongside and connected with many of his friends, including Tim Burton, Al Pacino, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and others. He just finished a tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, and he is set to see his new film, Jeanne Du Barry (2024) released in the U.S. this year. His new film, Modi, sees him back in the director’s chair for just the second time in his career.

The film follows ““the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in a 48-hour whirlwhind, capturing a chaotic series of events through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris during World War I. On the run from the police, Modi’s desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians. The chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life.”

