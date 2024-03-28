James Gunn Taking a Step Back From ‘Peacemaker’

Fans are ecstatic about the next Peacemaker season. However, it looks like it may have less involvement from James Gunn than expected.

After becoming a superhero maestro with films like The Suicide Squad (2021) and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, director James Gunn has taken over the DC Universe. Now one of the head honchos for DC Studios, Gunn is set to fix the mess set up by Zack Snyder and his DC Extended Universe.

For this, Gunn is going to start with SUPERMAN (2025), formerly Superman: Legacy, and he already has an impressive cast. This includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. However, this grandiose project may come at the cost of a popular legacy series.

James Gunn Confirms Massive DC Universe Changes

Directed and written by James Gunn and starring John Cena (Peacemaker), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Peacemaker was one of the most popular and critically acclaimed shows in the DC Extended Universe. However, according to an Instagram post, it looks like the second season will have a bit less James Gunn in it.

“Yes, we’ll be shooting Superman & Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I’ve written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won’t be able to direct them all (only some)…”

This isn’t the only change happening in the DCU. James Gunn also confirmed that Waller, the show based on Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller, has been delayed due to the Writers’ Strike.

“Yes, Waller’s still happening & Jeremy [Carver] & Christal [Henry] are hard at work writing great stuff, but the schedule was impacted by the strikes so Waller will come after [Peacemaker] in the larger order of things.”

While these changes are a bit sad, they really won’t have a major effect on the DCU as a whole. Yes, Gunn won’t be directing every episode of Peacemaker, and we’ll have to wait longer for Waller, but there’s no doubt that they’ll get the necessary love to be excellent television shows.

