‘High School Musical’ Star Takes Over Disney World

A High School Musical (2006), High School Musical 2 (2007), and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008) star recently returned to her roots with a visit to Walt Disney World Resort. The actress shared a video from her family’s visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom on TikTok this week.

Kenny Ortega kickstarted one of the most popular live-action Disney Channel franchises with High School Musical. It starred Zac Efron (Troy Bolton), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie), KayCee Stroh (Martha Cox), and Chris Warren (Zeke Baylor).

In 2019, Disney+ joined forces with Tim Federle to revive the musical cinematic universe with an original television series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It ran for four seasons and propelled the careers of Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Andrew Barth Feldman (Antoine), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), and more.

This week, original trilogy cast member KayCee Stroh (Martha) visited Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. She shared a video of her triumphant return to Disney on TikTok:

Beyond enjoying the Most Magical Place on Earth, the family also enjoyed a visit from some of Central Florida’s iconic wildlife. A brave bird and curious squirrel tried to nab the kids’ ice cream, mac-and-cheese, and basically any other food on the table!

“We had a WILD time at Animal Kingdom!” the East High School alum wrote.

The High School Musical star tagged the video with “#hostedbyDisney,” implying that The Walt Disney Company comped her family’s vacation given her relationship with the iconic film series.

After visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Stroh’s family enjoyed a hosted voyage on the newest Disney Cruise Line vessel, Disney Wish. She shared photos on Instagram, writing, “4 Fun packed Disney World Days & 3 more Magical Days on the Disney WISH… What a DREAM!!! So many wonderful memories made and some pretty fun outfits too. Which one is your favorite???”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KayCee Stroh (@kaycstroh)

Though she doesn’t act as frequently these days, Stroh has participated in numerous Disney projects, including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Andi Mack, and The Disney Family Singalong (2020).

Have you spotted a celebrity at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your memory with Inside the Magic in the comments.