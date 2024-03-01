Disney World Event Sells Out for the First Time in 2024, Guests Removed From Park

For the first time in 2024, an evening has sold out at Magic Kingdom.

Since January 11, Disney World’s OG park has held occasional after-hours events (creatively named “Disney After Hours”) which allow certain guests to enjoy an emptier park, shorter lines, and – most importantly – select free snacks.

While these events have proven popular, they haven’t sold out – until now.

Yesterday (February 29), Disney After Hours sold out at Magic Kingdom, meaning those without a ticket were forced to leave the park at 10 p.m. while those who purchased them in advance could enjoy the likes of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, and TRON: Lightcycle / Run (without a virtual queue!) until 1 a.m.

This follows a similar pattern to previous Disney After Hours events. Typically, these events are relatively empty for the first few weeks until word of mouth promotes the short lines and boosts ticket sales. It seems like we’re now very much in that period, with the shortest of lines at Magic Kingdom’s Disney After Hours probably behind us.

For those hoping to attend future Disney After Hours events at the park, only yesterday’s event has sold out – for now, at least. Tickets are currently available for the event on select Mondays and Thursdays through to its end date on Thursday, June 27. However, it’s worth noting that the event dates are pretty sporadic. For example, there’s only one After Hours event scheduled at Magic Kingdom in May.

Ticket prices range from $165 to $175 (or $135 to $145 for Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members) before tax and can be purchased through the Walt Disney World Resort website. EPCOT and Hollywood Studios both also have tickets available for several Disney After Hours events. These end on July 18 at EPCOT and August 29 at Hollywood Studios.

Have you ever attended a Disney After Hours event? Let us know your thoughts on the pros (and cons) of these events in the comments!