Do You Know the Best Time for A Disney Vacation?

Any Disney buff will agree that a family vacation at Disney World is so much fun. With magical attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, fun rides in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, great shows in Magic Kingdom, and delicious food in EPCOT World Showcase, there is so much to love about a Disney vacation. While Disney World Parks are fun all year, Disney veterans will quickly let newbies in on the top reasons they love enjoying Walt Disney World during the off-season when the Parks have fewer crowds and Disney Park feel slower-paced. Booking a Disney vacation in the off-season may be worth it for your family to take advantage of Disney World vacation special offers.

Attraction Wait Times Are Shorter

The most obvious perk of visiting Walt Disney World in the off-season is shorter attraction wait times. Sometimes, wait times can drop by as much as half for high-traffic attractions. Covering Disney Park ground quicker could lead to fewer kid meltdowns and more fun. Shorter theme Park wait times also mean more ride time for your dollar, so you can hop between Space Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight faster than usual! Shorter lines could also save you money if you are accustomed to purchasing Disney Genie+ and individual lightning lane passes to see attractions. A better Disney experience for less cash? Sign me up!

Cheaper Park Tickets

There is no such thing as a cheap Disney vacation, but there are ways to make it more affordable. Visiting Walt Disney World Resort outside peak season could save money. Peak season times that come to mind are Christmas, Spring Break, International Flower, and Garden Festival Time, but there are other high-traffic times.

Disney Park tickets are priced according to the Disney crowd calendar. If you visit during a less popular part of the year, like February or early September, you will be rewarded with a cheaper theme Park ticket. Related: Where Are the Most Popular Attractions at Disney World?

Dining Reservations are Easier to Snag

Walt Disney World Resort, table service restaurants, fill quickly. Securing advanced dining reservations up to 60 days in advance is critical to snagging a table at high-traffic table service restaurants. While I always advise Guests to book advance dining reservations regardless of the time of year they visit, it is much easier to find walk-up seating table service restaurants in seasons with lighter crowds.

Less Overwhelming Crowds and Easier Disney Transportation

Park crowds are significantly reduced during the off-season, making stroller parking, scooter traffic, and pedestrian crowds much more manageable in Parks like Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom.

There is no way to beat the convenience of Disney transportation. Disney buses, boats, monorails, and more- get even better in the off-season when they are less crowded. You are less likely to stand on transportation or wait for a few more Resort buses to arrive when crowds are lighter on the property. Related: Setting Sail on a Disney Cruise

More Pool Chairs and Playground Space at Disney Resorts

Lower Walt Disney Resort Guest numbers mean you don’t need to wake up with the sun to snag a great spot at the pool. Playground space, arcades, quick service dining, Resort activities like childcare, and even Disney spas will be less crowded.

Lower Resort crowds can be a huge plus for families traveling with young children. Are you looking for the best pool in Disney? I love the Yacht Club Resort pool above all others. Yacht Club Resort is the best pool at Disney World because of the lazy river, nearby eatery (Hurricane Hanna’s) and the incredible waterslide. What do you think is the Disney hotel with the best pool?

More Affordable Disney Resort Price

With adequate planning a few months before your trip, you can often snag great deals on Value, Moderate, and Deluxe Resorts. Sneaking away to a Value Resort for a super affordable weekend trip or taking advantage of the off-season to enjoy a few days at a Deluxe Resort at a discounted price are fantastic ways to experience the magic of Disney. @shannonkittner Link in bio! For just over $100 per night- travel in the off season! #disneytip #disneytravelagent #travelagentshannon #disneydeals #disneyparks ♬ Aesthetic Girl – Yusei

If you would rather save money by staying off the Disney Property, that is another great option. Again, cheap lodging near Disney World is hard to come by, but you may snag a better deal using credit card loyalty points or booking an extended stay at a rental property.