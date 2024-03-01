Glitch Impacting Disney Guests, Reservations Canceled

A glitch seems to be affecting restaurant reservations one Disney resort, with some guests reporting that their bookings have been canceled without warning.

Several guests planning to attend Disneyland Paris in the near future have noticed that their reservations are marking themselves as canceled within the resort’s app.

As one guest – who plans to attend the parks later this month – told Inside the Magic, their dining reservations for both Bistrot Chez Rémy (the Parisian restaurant inspired by Ratatouille (2007) at Walt Disney Studios Park) and Walt’s – an American Restaurant (one of Disney’s most luxurious theme park restaurants) were randomly canceled this week.

Guests have also taken to Reddit to share similar complaints.

“I went into my Disneyland Paris app to add another dining reservation for April and noticed my booking for Chez Remy wasn’t there,” wrote user AcrobaticOstrich6160. “I looked under the cancelled tab and it showed up there as a cancelled reservation. I did not do this. Does Disney cancel dining without notifying you? Now looking in the app no bookings are left.”

Corkscrewsw had the same issue. “This also happened to me but I only noticed when I was standing at the restaurant desk,” they said. “They got me a table anyway but I have no clue how it happened.”

Another user chimed in to note that they’ve heard of the issue impacting other guests, too.

“My understanding (purely from others having the same issue) is that there is a glitch in the app that is affecting some users,” said Rosington2010. “It’s causing dining reservations to be wiped.”

The Disneyland Paris app is renowned for experiencing recurrent issues, especially compared to the apps for Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. One of the most frustrating features for regular parkgoers is how often it logs users out of their accounts (in some cases, quite literally within minutes).

Inside the Magic reached out to Disneyland Paris for clarification on the current issue with dining reservations, but did not hear back by the time of publication. We’ll continue to update this story if and when we receive more information.

Have you experienced glitches placing a Disney dining reservation recently? Let us know in the comments!