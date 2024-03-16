Trash Situation Triggers Public Response From Disney Park, “We Are Taking Steps To Make Improvements”

A recent viral complaint on X (formerly known as Twitter) has gained an official response from one Disney park.

Earlier this week, X user @ktnmata shared an image from a recent Disney trip. Instead of focusing on usual characters, castle, or food, this image showcased what they consider an ongoing issue: overflowing trash.

“This is a Disney trash can, isn’t it impossible?” they said their complaint about the Disney park, originally written in Japanese. “This is the first time I’ve been so disappointed at Disney. To my surprise, there were several cast members guiding me right next to me. Why leave me alone? Cleaning trash cans isn’t my job…? It wouldn’t fit, so it piled up on top of me, and when I put it down, it fell apart and stained my clothes. Please spread the word for improvement.”

The image of garbage stacked atop of trash cans was reportedly taken outside Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, one of the newest additions to Tokyo Disneyland. Tokyo’s Disney parks have long held an almost mythical reputation in the Disney community as the superior Disney parks, both in terms of operation and quality.

Yahoo! Japan quotes the original author of the Disney park complaint as saying: “Young people may not know this, but there was a time when Disney was so thoroughly dreamland-like that even if there was trash on the ground, it would disappear right away. However, I’m sure there was an article about making it easy to dispose of trash no matter where you were in the park, so given that image, I was surprised by this.”

Despite the name, Tokyo Disney Resort is not owned by The Walt Disney Company, but The Oriental Land Company (OLC). Bengo shared a statement from the company, in which it stated that it doesn’t respond to individual questions, but that in general, it “[takes] feedback from our guests very seriously , and we are taking steps to make improvements where possible.”

There’s one simple explanation for the trash situation at Tokyo Disney Resort: capacity. Over the past few months, guests have reported heavy crowds across both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. With the upcoming debut of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea in June, it seems unlikely that these crowds will dissipate any time soon.

