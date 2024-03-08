Dress-Coded Disney Influencer Who Claimed She Was “Targeted” Speaks Out

A Disneyland Resort influencer who went viral after being dress-coded for a “security issue” in 2022 recently spoke out about the incident’s repercussions. Her videos amassed millions of views and sparked debate about the Disney dress code and guest behavior.

The incident came just months after a TikTok trend encouraged hundreds of guests to intentionally wear inappropriate outfits to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to get free t-shirts. So many guests tried this “hack” that Disney cast members stopped offering complimentary clothing to dress-coded guests. Instead, guests turned away must return to their car or Disney Resort hotel and change or purchase their own replacement.

Ashley Aiello (@gardenofarden on TikTok) was dress-coded during a visit to Disneyland Park in July 2022–but not for attempting the “free Disney shirt” trend. Aiello changed into a ball gown after entering the Disney park to take product photos for her small business, which sells unofficial Mickey Mouse ears and other accessories.

Disneyland Resort prohibits commercial photography inside Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park (Walt Disney World Resort banned an unofficial ear seller last year). But security didn’t stop Aiello because of her photoshoot. In her viral videos (watch them here), Aeillo said she visits Disneyland Resort multiple times annually and often takes marketing photos.

“I got a ball gown to take in front of the Disneyland Castle for product photos with my daughter,” Aiello said in 2022. “This is what I was wearing… It was just a ball gown. I’ve seen lots of influencers take pictures with ball gowns; I’ve done it before at Disney World. I really didn’t think that there was anything wrong with it.”

Aiello insisted the dress was “nothing wild” but agreed to change into another outfit when a cast member approached her and said, “This dress is a security issue.” Even though she complied, she felt unfairly targeted.

“I’m thinking, like, okay, security issue for who?” she said. “But I didn’t fight it at all. I ended up taking some pictures already. It was totally fine. But I have done this before at Disney World. So, is this a thing? Was I targeted?”

The adult guest wasn’t wrongfully dressed as a Disney character, and the gown wasn’t revealing or profane. She most likely violated Disneyland Resort’s policy prohibiting “excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard.”

This week, Aiello spoke out about her experience going viral in a video on TikTok. She said people still send her angry messages to this day, a year and a half after the dress code incident. She attached one recent message that said it was “the responsibility of the guest to read the small print rules and regulations.”

“The internet literally made me into the biggest monster,” the influencer said. “I quite literally had death threats–death threats for wearing a dress to Disneyland. This person is saying that I should read the fine print basically anywhere I go. Do you do that? Because I’m pretty sure you don’t.”

Aiello said some viewers urged Disneyland Resort to ban her.

“Do you know how many people said that I was trying to impersonate a princess?” she continued. “You guys, I’m freaking flattered, but I’m 41. Who am I trying to fool? They said that I wore a dress to lure children under my dress to carry them out one by one. To do what? That is disgusting, truly.”

Despite some negative attention, Aiello says she’s no longer upset about the incident.

“I think it’s hilarious because these comments literally keep coming every single day,” she concluded.

Was this dress inappropriate for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.