Disney Characters Fight at Theme Park

A fight recently broke out between three Disney characters at Disney Channel Nite, an after-dark event at Disneyland Resort. A nearby guest took a video of the incident and shared it online.

Disney character performers are rigorously screened and trained to represent The Walt Disney Company brand, whether they’re “friends with” a Star Wars Stormtrooper, a Disney Princess, or Mickey Mouse. They perfect the signatures and personalities of every character in their height or appearance range.

Like all Disney cast members, character performers at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and international Disney parks are also trained to handle unruly guest behavior. Disney characters know subtle emergency signals that tell attendants that they need immediate assistance or leave an area–but most guests wouldn’t even notice the silent conversation that occurred.

In one instance at Disneyland Paris, Clarabelle Cow notified security after guests brawling over a parade viewing spot nearly knocked her over. Seconds after the shocking incident, she returned to form, interacting in character with nearby families. In a parade at Disneyland Park, Donald Duck was rushed away because of a costume malfunction. After passing out mid-parade, another character performer was forced to stand still in his Maui costume.

This video of Captain Hook and Peter Pan shows possibly the clearest emergency signal from a Disney character performer. After Hook tripped during a meet-and-greet, he covered both of his eyes. His character attendant immediately rushed him away from the guests, cutting the interaction short.

Thankfully, the latest Disney character incident was all fun and games; no emergency signal was necessary. TikTok user JC (@markedbymagic) recently shared this video of Scrooge McDuck and his nephews, Huey and Louis, dueling it out in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park:

“There’s a disagreement in Toontown!” JC wrote. “Huey & Louis get into an [argument] and Uncle Scrooge has to break it up.”

While it’s unclear what started the argument, the loving family seemed to make up by the end of the video. The Disney character performers fulfilled their duties by amusing dozens of nearby guests, even if their performance was a little unorthodox!

If you witness actual concerning behavior from Disney cast members or other guests, report it to the nearest uninvolved cast member. They can dispatch security to de-escalate the situation without risking harm to you or other guests.

