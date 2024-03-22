Nickelodeon Sex Offender Hired (And Fired) By Disney Channel

The news about Nickelodeon has been far from pleasant this week, with multiple revelations about what went on behind the scenes of several popular TV shows of the 1990s and 2000s. What’s also shocking is the fact that one of the names involved in the controversy also worked for Disney Channel – two years after he was forced to register as a sex offender.

Investigation Discovery’s Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has exposed the culture that ran rampant at Nickelodeon under the reign of Dan Schneider.

Some of the most damning allegations in the ongoing four-part docuseries come via Nickelodeon star Drake Bell – known for his roles in The Amanda Show, All That, and Drake & Josh – who revealed that he was the child actor victim of 11 counts of lewd conduct for which dialogue coach Brian Peck was arrested in 2003.

The following year, Peck was convicted of two counts and sentenced to 16 months in prison. Peck – who also had a penpal relationship with serial killer John Wayne Gacy – was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Despite this, Peck was later hired by Disney Channel after his release to work on the live-action series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which famously starred twins and child stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

This involved working with director Rich Correll and stage manager Beth Correll, both of whom wrote letters in Peck’s defense during his trial (both denied playing any part in hiring Peck for Disney Channel).

According to Variety, Peck performed voiceover work on three episodes of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, in which he was supposed to voice a talking mirror. However, he was reportedly never on set and did not interact with the cast or crew. Variety also spoke to an insider, who confirmed that Peck was immediately fired after Disney Channel discovered his previous criminal conviction. Peck’s onscreen credits and voiceover work were both also replaced.

While it’s good to hear that Disney fired Peck after learning of his conviction, it’s equally disturbing that someone with this kind of past was able to be hired in the first place – and that his tenure at Nickelodeon gave him the position and influence to commit these acts over such a lengthy period of time. All the more concerning is the fact that Peck continued to work in the entertainment business until 2019, 16 years after he was arrested.

Inside the Magic reached out to Disney for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Inside the Magic reached out to Disney for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.