Updated: Police Are Actively Searching For Drake Bell, Who Is Missing and “Considered Endangered”

UPDATE: Drake Bell has been found safe by Daytona Beach Police officers. A spokesperson for the police department has stated, “At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.” The department did not reveal any details about where Bell disappeared to or what constituted his “considered endangered” status. We will update the story as more details become available.

The news of the child star world is now making headlines again, as former Drake & Josh star Drake Bell has reportedly gone missing. To make matters worse, police are actively searching for the man and adding the designation “considered endangered.”

The designation of endangerment simply means that authorities believe Drake Bell could be in significant danger and are actively searching for him to ensure that he is not hurt or trying to hurt himself. Based on what has happened with the former child actor in the past year or so, the designation is certainly not unwarranted.

Drake Bell, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, rose to fame by starring in the Nickelodeon-produced series Drake & Josh. The series ran for four seasons and 56 episodes on the network between 2004 and 2007.

In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matters harmful to juveniles. This conviction was based on a situation in 2017 when the 31-year-old Bell was interacting with a 15-year-old girl on social media. Authorities stated that the interaction was also “sexual in nature.”

Bell was also arrested on DUI charges in 2015 and spent four days in jail. We are not sure if his disappearance and the events of his arrests are linked, but we imagine authorities are trying to ensure that Bell has not hurt himself or anyone around him.

Drake Bell has been missing since April 12. He was last seen driving a 2o22 gray BMW near the Mainland High School in Daytona, Florida, around or after 9 p.m. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for any information related to Bell’s whereabouts to be forwarded to Detective Jayson Wallace at 310-671-5207.

Variety contacted the police department to garner more information, which was not given. We would assume that the car has been located and might contain evidence that Drake Bell might be in danger. This is just speculation, and more information about this situation will be released as it becomes available.

Whatever Bell did in the past should not warrant him hurting himself or, hopefully, no one around him. We hope that the police can find the man and get him the help that he needs.

