Woman Arrested After Violently Attacking Boyfriend For Missing Disney Trip

A trip to Disneyland can be an emotional whirlwind. A trip planned to Disneyland that falls through, well, that can be an even greater emotional whirlwind.

Disney Parks & Resorts is home to six world-class Resorts located all around the world. These include Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland Resort.

Guests who visit these theme parks are treated to all kinds of immersive attractions and entertainment offerings that simply can’t be experienced anywhere else on earth. However, anyone who has had a trip to the Disney Parks canceled knows far too well how disappointing this can be.

According to reports, one “enraged” woman took it took far.

A Taiwanese woman has made headlines after she was arrested for “slashing her boyfriend with a razor because he woke up late and couldn’t go to Disneyland with her.” The 28-year-old boyfriend had planned to go to Hong Kong Disneyland with his girlfriend, but after sleeping in received quite the surprise.

She had a few drinks and, in a fit of rage, slashed him with razors, as well as herself. Police and first-responders arrived on the scene, at the Mong Kok Hotel, after an employee called emergency services fearing there had been a murder and suicide attempt. According to reports from the police, the woman and her boyfriend had been arguing throughout the day after he slept in and missed the Disneyland trip. The hotel is located about 20 minutes away from Hong Kong Disneyland.

She reportedly “grabbed and wielded a razor, slashing the boyfriend in his back and hands. She also cut her wrist with an eyebrow razor.” The woman reportedly suffers from “emotional issues.”

This isn’t the first time that a domestic disturbance of some kind was reported in relation to Disneyland. A fight involving a child was filmed at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim this past summer. At Walt Disney World Resort, reports of an altercation that disturbed many Guests at Disney’s Pop Century left many shocked, as well.

Hong Kong Disneyland is just a matter of months away from opening World of Frozen at its theme park. While no official opening date has been given yet, the new land will give Guests an immersive experience as they enjoy Arendelle.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you on this investigation as more information is shared.