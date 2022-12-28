Intense Altercation Leaves Disney World Guests Stunned

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Known for its four iconic theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World Resort draws in millions of Guests each and every year.

In addition to enjoying the attractions, Disney Guests can also stay onsite with the opportunity to be immersed in the magic from the time they wake up to the time they go to bed at night, with complimentary transportation to the Disney Parks and many more perks, as well.

However, one Guest recently reported a not-so-magical experience having to do with Guests staying in a hotel room above them.

“I get woken up by this huge kick off on the floor below us,” the Disney World Guest said. “Lots of yelling etc. Sounds like kids but then I start hearing crashing noises, more screams and panicked yelling from some older voices with people shouting “stop it, stop it!” as something broke out into what sounded like a full on physical fight in a room.”

The Disney Park Guest said it was so bad, they had considered asking to be moved.

“If we hadn’t just unpacked I would have been requesting to be moved,” they said.

Please keep in mind that when you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you are asked to be courteous and respectful to those around you. Even when you’re in your own hotel room, you can still be heard by others if you are loud or rowdy, and this can be a disturbance that, if it’s too bad, could result in you being asked to leave the hotel.

