Universal Offers Major Discounts on Annual Passes, Limited Time Only

If you’re thinking about buying an annual pass for Universal Studios Hollywood, now’s the time.

The Southern California theme park – which is set to debut a brand-new roller coaster inspired by the Fast & Furious franchise later this year – is currently offering discounts on annual passes through to April 10, 2024.

New passholders can save between 6% and 8%, depending on the pass in question.

Those purchasing a Platinum Annual Pass will pay $579, not $629. This gives access to Universal Studios Hollywood 365 days a year with no restrictions, meaning you can visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD as many times as you want with no restrictions. You’ll also be able to use Express Pass at no extra cost after 3 p.m., enjoy a discount of 15% on food, drink, and merchandise, and secure free access to Halloween Horror Nights.

The Gold Annual Pass (which gives you 325 days of access) will cost $309 instead of $329, the Silver Annual Pass (which gives you 275 days) is $224 instead of $239, and a California Neighbor Pass (which gives you 150 days of access) will cost $169 instead of $179.

Meanwhile, existing passholders can save even more when renewing their passes.

The Platinum Pass will be discounted by $94, the Gold Pass by $49, the Silver Pass by $36, and the California Neighbor Pass by $27.

All three of the primary passes – Silver, Gold and Platinum – are available for purchase through Universal’s FlexPay payment plan, meaning they’ll cost $7 to $27 a month with a down payment of $149 to $289.

To use the discount, annual passes need to be purchased through the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Those purchasing their passes through FlexPay will have their discounts applied evenly through each installment.

Which annual passes do you have or plan to purchase in 2024? Let us know in the comments!