Universal Studios Just Made Annual Passes More Confusing

Universal Studios has added a new restriction to its Premier Pass that will limit when guests can attend the park’s signature event, Halloween Horror Nights.

At most Universal Parks, one of the most exciting times of the year is the Fall, when guests can attend Halloween Horror Nights. From Universal Orlando Resort to Universal Studios Singapore, guests can experience some of the scariest franchises in Hollywood after spending a day at Super Nintendo World or the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

This is why one of the most exciting benefits of the Universal Orlando Resort Premier Pass is the free ticket it grants guests to the iconic event. However, it looks like Universal Studios is adding an extra step to make getting this ticket even more confusing for Premier Pass members.

Universal Studios Premier Pass Holders Are Further Restricted When Attending Halloween Horror Nights

Guests with a Premier Pass and attend Universal Studios Florida will be faced with a new restriction when attending Halloween Horror Nights. Originally, pass-holding guests were able to visit the event once per year. While this was restricted to select nights, it was still a nice benefit. Now, Universal is adding an additional wrinkle to that benefit.

Starting in 2025, if Premier Pass-holders want to attend Halloween Horror Nights for free, they’ll have to make a reservation for that date ahead of time. The official terms set by Universal Orlando Resort read as follows:

“One (1) free night admission to Halloween Horror Nights (on select nights only). Advance online reservations are required starting with the 2025 event. Reservation is subject to event capacity. One (1) reservation per valid Premier Annual Pass. To redeem, you must present your valid Premier Annual Pass at any Universal Studios Florida turnstile.”

This is most likely a way to try and control crowds at Halloween Horror Nights since that was one of the largest complaints about the event in both Florida and California this year. However, this was already a requirement for the Universal Studios Hollywood Platinum Annual Pass, and all other passes aren’t viable for Horror Nights.

Do you think this new Halloween Horror Nights restriction is necessary? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!