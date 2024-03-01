Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Comes to Universal Studios

On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort announced further details about its upcoming Dreamworks Land, which opens this year in the former location of KidZone at Universal Studios Florida. The family-friendly area will feature experiences inspired by Shrek (2001), Puss in Boots (2011), Trolls (2016), and Kung Fu Panda (2008). But a leaked photo revealed that one area of the Universal theme park land is channeling an upcoming Disney attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort this summer, with Disneyland Resort’s version to open at Disneyland Park soon after. The Princess and the Frog (2009) log flume ride is taking over the former Splash Mountain, which was controversial for its connections to the racist and widely banned Song of the South (1946).

The Disney Park attraction takes off years after the events of the Disney Princess film. Princess Tiana is running her dream restaurant and a food co-op–and she needs your help! Original movie cast members Anika Noni Rose (Princess Tiana), Bruno Campos (Prince Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator) are returning to reprise their roles for the ride. Keith David (Dr. Facilier) is not expected to be present on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

A photo from @bioreconstruct on X (formerly Twitter) leaked that some adorable amphibians are also moving into Dreamworks Land at Universal Studios Florida. Numerous frog statues are visible amid construction in the Shrek’s Swamp area:

Best aerial photo I have tonight of the frogs in DreamWorks land. Near Shrek's house. pic.twitter.com/qM8TTfLnPt — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 29, 2024

Of course, these adorable little swamp creatures aren’t inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film. (If they were, they wouldn’t have made it past the early design stage without a cease-and-desist from the Mouse’s lawyers!)

Instead, the frogs are likely inspired by one of the most memorable scenes in Shrek The Third (2007), when a choir of frogs sings “Live and Let Die” by Guns N’ Roses to send off the deceased amphibian King Harold, Princess Fiona’s father:

Guests can see the new frog statues near Shrek’s House when Dreamworks Land opens at Universal Studios Florida this summer. They’ll be joined by a Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona meet-and-greet and an immersive splash play area, Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres.

Are you excited about the new Dreamworks Land at Universal Studios Florida? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.