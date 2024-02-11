Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Quits Social Media Over Death Threats

Dwayne Johnson has recently been the subject of much controversy. In response, fans have sent his daughter death threats, leading to her quitting social media.

Dwayne Johnson has been the pinnacle of Hollywood for a long time now, taking on iconic action roles like the titular hero in Black Adam (2022), the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns (2001), Luke Hobbs in Fast Five (2011) and Fast X (2023), Frank Wolf in Jungle Cruise (2021) with Emily Blunt, and Maui in Moana (2016) and the upcoming Moana 2 (2024).

Now, the San Andreas (2015) star has returned to professional wrestling after moving onto the board of TKO, owners of WWE. He has since inserted himself into one of the main storylines between the Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Fans have not been happy with his actions, leading some people to take reprehensible actions against his daughter.

Fans Upset With Dwayne Johnson Send Death Threats To His Daughter, Ava

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, is also a professional wrestler and personality. Going by the name Ava Raine, she now serves as the General Manager of NXT, one of WWE’s three brands. Despite operating as her own person, separate from the Reigns-Rhodes storyline, some of the backlash directed at her father has spilled onto her.

According to Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com, angry fans have sent Ava death threats via X (formerly known as Twitter) because of her father’s actions in WWE. She then deleted her X account before sending a final message:

“Can y’all just leave me out of this [for f**** sake], I’m busy running a SHOW. Death threats over a situation I have nothing to do with… [Be for f****** real].”

This is obviously disgusting, no matter the situation, but this moment is particularly frustrating because it was all part of a storyline. While it seemed that The Rock was inserting himself into the match because he had money and power in the company, it has since been revealed in the show that Cody Rhodes is still going to challenge Roman Reigns.

Professional wrestling has a term called kayfabe, meaning they often present things that happen as performances or in the ring as if they are genuine and authentic to real life. While this was a masterful moment of blending kayfabe with reality, it has come at the cost of someone who has done nothing wrong. Hopefully, Ava will be able to recover from this.

