‘Star Wars’ Prequel Reportedly Aiming for Early 2024 Release

An upcoming Star Wars prequel could arrive sooner than we expected.

Star Wars Outlaws (2024) will be the first-ever open-world video game in the long-running franchise, allowing players to immerse themselves into the faraway galaxy like never before as they assume control of bounty hunter Kay Vess (Humberly González).

Taking place between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), the war between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance is at an all-time high, which has left the galaxy fertile for criminal activity.

As self-made scoundrel Kay Vess, you’ll have the opportunity to work for the grotesque Tatooine crime lord Jabba the Hutt, experience the seamless transition from surface to space and vice versa aboard your very own ship, explore vast open-world environments, and more.

When is Star Wars Outlaws out?

Recently, there was some confusion surrounding the game’s release. The official Disney Parks Blog originally stated that it was being released in “late 2024,” but after several media news outlets relayed it to the wider world, the wording was updated to simply reflect “2024.”

Now, according to Insider Gaming, Outlaws will be released during “the first half of 2024.” While this is yet to be confirmed by the game’s publisher, Ubisoft, it’s hardly an unlikely scenario when you consider the title is due for release this year anyway.

Even if it’s at the tail-end of the first half of 2024, the thought of Outlaws releasing imminently isn’t all that surprising. Yesterday, Disney shocked everyone when it dropped the trailer for Moana 2 (2024) — a surprise sequel that will be released this November.

Check out the trailer for Outlaws below, per Ubisoft:

Per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for Outlaws:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Outlaws will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

Inside the Magic contacted Ubisoft about the release date for Outlaws, but they did not respond at the time of publishing.

Are you excited to play Outlaws?