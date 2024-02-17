Disappointing Updates Given on ‘Spider-Man 4,’ “Isn’t Looking So Hot”

According to the latest updates from industry insiders, things aren’t looking too great behind the scenes of Spider-Man 4.

Sources have allegedly revealed to anonymous insider Can We Get Some Toast that “the behind-the-scenes of Spider-Man 4 isn’t looking so hot.”

While it’s not been revealed what conflict is occurring at Marvel over Spider-Man 4, the latest update from Daniel Richtman has also revealed that the script for the film is currently being written, with plans to get the film out before Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026), which means writing, filming, and post-production would need to make progress ASAP.

Rumors have suggested that, as a joint venture between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, the two studios are at odds with what exactly they want from the film.

Sony Pictures is allegedly eager to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as alternate versions of Spider-Man in an attempt to recreate the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Marvel’s biggest success since Avengers: Endgame (2019) – and its second-most profitable release of all time – the film took home $1.922 billion at the box office.

However, Richtman previously suggested that Kevin Feige has a different idea of what Spider-Man 4 should be and is eager for the movie “to be more grounded, while Sony wants it to be huge.

Whatever direction the film takes, it’s safe to assume that it will continue the story set up in the closing moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After bidding goodbye to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is erased from the memory of his closest friends – leaving him totally alone as a “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

The film would presumedly see the return of Zendaya as MJ (Peter Parker’s former girlfriend) and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

What would you like to see from Spider-Man 4?Let us know in the comments!