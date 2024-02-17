Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Disappointing Updates Given on ‘Spider-Man 4,’ “Isn’t Looking So Hot”

in Marvel

Posted on by Chloe James Leave a comment
Tom Holland as Spider-Man with his mask off, looking sad

Credit: Marvel Studios

According to the latest updates from industry insiders, things aren’t looking too great behind the scenes of Spider-Man 4.

Sources have allegedly revealed to anonymous insider Can We Get Some Toast that “the behind-the-scenes of Spider-Man 4 isn’t looking so hot.”

Spider-Man holding his hands to his head in confusion
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Spider-Man 4’ Reportedly Adding Two Heroes Alongside Peter Parker

While it’s not been revealed what conflict is occurring at Marvel over Spider-Man 4, the latest update from Daniel Richtman has also revealed that the script for the film is currently being written, with plans to get the film out before Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026), which means writing, filming, and post-production would need to make progress ASAP.

Rumors have suggested that, as a joint venture between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, the two studios are at odds with what exactly they want from the film.

Tom Holland as unmasked Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Sony Pictures is allegedly eager to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as alternate versions of Spider-Man in an attempt to recreate the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Marvel’s biggest success since Avengers: Endgame (2019) – and its second-most profitable release of all time – the film took home $1.922 billion at the box office.

However, Richtman previously suggested that Kevin Feige has a different idea of what Spider-Man 4 should be and is eager for the movie “to be more grounded, while Sony wants it to be huge.

Tom Holland looking shocked as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Star Addresses New Sam Raimi ‘Spider-Man 4’ Movie

Whatever direction the film takes, it’s safe to assume that it will continue the story set up in the closing moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After bidding goodbye to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is erased from the memory of his closest friends – leaving him totally alone as a “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

The film would presumedly see the return of Zendaya as MJ (Peter Parker’s former girlfriend) and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

What would you like to see from Spider-Man 4?Let us know in the comments!

Be the first to comment!