All Guests Barred From Marvel Area at Disney Park

An iconic part of the new area inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now off-limits for all guests visiting this Disney Park.

The MCU has taken the world by storm since Robert Downey Jr. portrayed Tony Stark in Iron Man in 2008, spawning over 30 movies, Disney+ original series, animated shows, and even two immersive lands at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort.

The lands are packed with unique experiences, entertainment offerings, attractions, photo ops, and more, all inspired by Marvel super heroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, and Ant-Man, to mention a few.

Unfortunately, guests visiting Disneyland Paris will be disappointed to learn that an iconic area at the new Avengers Campus is currently off-limits for all visitors.

Related: Disney Park Closes Attraction After Guests Constantly Break Park Rules

User @DisneyphileLIVE posted a photo of the iconic Avengers logo in the heart of the Stark Plaza area of the Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park, surrounded by fences restricting the area for all guests.

From the picture and the user’s explanation, we can tell that the Avengers logo is made of some sort of tile, which probably becomes slippery when wet and could easily become a safety hazard for guests. Cast members surely closed off the area out of an abundance of caution due to rain in the area and will reopen it as soon as the weather improves in Paris.

You can see the picture from this scene below:

(Translated) The central part of Stark Plaza (slippery) at Marvel Avengers Campus is still surrounded by barriers. However, it is not raining today.

La partie centrale de Stark Plaza (glissante) à Marvel Avengers Campus est encore entourée de barrières. 😅 Pourtant, il ne pleut pas aujourd'hui. 😒 pic.twitter.com/x2ikG032B0 — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) February 28, 2024

Related: Calls for Disney To Change “Rough and Painful” “Avengers Assemble” Ride

Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park opened in 2022, bringing a whole new world of thrills and excitement for guests of the Parisian Disney Resort inspired by their favorite super heroes and villains from the MCU. The immersive land is home to two rides, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where guests can meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

Guests can shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

Have you visited the Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park or Disney California Adventure? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.