Margot Robbie Photographed as “Pirate Bride”, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ 6 Updates Arise

Is Margot Robbie joining the cast of Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Her new “Pirate Bride” dress has been making headlines as the Barbie star stuns in the vintage recreation of Vivienne Westwood’s 1998 design.

Margot Robbie has been one of the biggest stars to come out of 2023 after Barbie took over the world. While Barbie may be the role that many associate with the Hollywood star right now, she has a highly impressive resume that makes her an A-list celebrity. One of her most early, yet iconic roles came in 2013 when she portrayed Naomi Lapaglia, the charismatic and complex wife of Jordan Belfort, in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Her portrayal earned her critical praise and marked her breakthrough in Hollywood.

Robbie then showcased her range by taking on the iconic role of Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe, starting with Suicide Squad in 2016, and then she reprised her role as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021), further solidifying her status as one of the franchise’s standout characters.

Additionally, Robbie has showcased her acting prowess in acclaimed films such as I, Tonya (2017), where she portrayed the controversial figure skater Tonya Harding, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Before Margot landed Barbie, she was in talks to star as a very different lead character, but instead of teaming up with Warner Bros. it would be with Disney. Disney was looking to Margot to play a leading lady pirate in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, in a female-led cast.

Essentially, the film would take on the world of Pirates of the Caribbean that fans know and love, but show it from a new storyline and plot, as the characters would be new. Robbie even spoke out publically on her involvement in the film, noting that she wanted to make her role LGBTQ+ friendly.

While updates of Robbie’s Pirates went silent, the idea of her leading the franchise became a real possibility after Johnny Depp was booted from the franchise.

While Robbie has been said to not be involved in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 any longer, recent photos of the actress brings the idea of Margot as a Pirate back to the forefront of our minds.

At the 2024 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, where Margot received the Trailblazer Award, Robbie rocked a recreation of the 1998 Vivienne Westwood “Pirate Bride” dress, but in this version, she made it pink. InStyle shared, “Despite the dress being custom, not much changed from the original design, which included a corseted bodice, off-the-shoulder straps, and silver and pink Swarovski crystals covering the entirety of its fabric.”

The dress originally received the name of “Pirate Bride” as Westwood wore her version with an eye patch. While Margot may be teasing us with the dress recreation, at the moment, there is no confirmation that Robbie will be in Pirates of the Caribbean since the previous reports noted she would not be.

Is Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6? The Full Update:

Johnny Depp portrays Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Sparrow is a witty and eccentric pirate known for his unorthodox behavior, flamboyant attire, rum addiction, and cunning escapades. Throughout the series, Sparrow’s storyline revolves around his quest for adventure, freedom, and sometimes personal gain, often entangled with supernatural forces and treacherous enemies.

Captain Jack Sparrow appears in all five films of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

In each film, Sparrow finds himself embroiled in high-seas adventures involving cursed treasure, mythical creatures, and rival pirates, all while navigating complex alliances and betrayals. Despite his roguish nature, Sparrow often displays moments of bravery and cunning as he outwits adversaries and strives to achieve his goals, whether it be reclaiming his beloved ship, the Black Pearl, or facing supernatural threats such as cursed Aztec gold or the legendary Trident of Poseidon.

Johnny’s rendition of Jack Sparrow led the film to be one of Disney’s most successful franchises, gaining over $4.5 billion of gross revenue, and a massive and dedicated fandom.

When Disney decided to give Depp the boot after he went into a public trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, his fans rallied around him. Suddenly, hashtags in support of Depp were going viral, Disney was being boycotted, and petitions were being signed. Fans would greet Depp at the courthouse with signs, cheering him on, and showing their loyalty even when Disney lost theirs.

In the trial, Depp noted that he would not return to the role, even if $300 million were offered to him, and when he was found to be the innocent party, Disney’s mistake was louder than ever. Fans have been waiting for a sixth instalment since 2017, and now Disney is in a bind as the demand is there, but it only comes along with Johnny Depp’s involvement.

Fans have even gone as far as to make fake trailers and posters that showcase Depp returning to the role of Jack Sparrow, all of which have gone viral in their own respect. One version even starred Jenna Ortega as the daughter of Sparrow.

As for updates on Pirates of the Caribbean 6, reportedly, Ayo Edebiri is the studio’s preferred candidate for the starring role of Anne, who is set to be among numerous youthful pirates on the quest for a hidden treasure.

Right now, we know that Disney does have a potential script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but its plot and cast are still uncertain. Casting Ayo may be in line with Disney’s original female-led idea with Margot Robbie, however, which would then mean Depp is likely still not involved.

Rumors have swirled that Depp could come back, possibly for the fans, but as of now, the only thing that the actor has confirmed is that he does not plan on returning to the franchise.

What do you think of a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean?