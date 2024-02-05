‘Euphoria’ Star Involved in Alleged Violent Assault

Jacob Elordi, star of the hit HBO series Euphoria and the Netflix Kissing Booth movies, allegedly assaulted a radio producer during an altercation in Australia, according to reports.

Elordi first appeared as an extra in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) and swiftly rose to fame opposite Joey King and Joel Courtney in the teen romantic comedy Kissing Booth films. The Australian actor has gone on to disavow the films and describe them as essentially a necessary stepping stone in his career, much to the disappointment of fans of the trilogy (not to mention his co-stars).

He has come to much wider and adult-oriented fame in the controversial HBO show Euphoria, in which stars alongside Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. Jacob Elordi stars in the show as Nate Jacobs, a seemingly perfect high school jock who hides a dark side, like basically everyone on the show. The show is particularly known for its nudity, graphic sex scenes, and drug use, which seems to have led directly to Saltburn (2023), Elordi’s breakthrough theatrical film.

While Jacob Elordi may be increasingly specializing in tormented roles like Nate Jacobs, Saltburn‘s Felix Catton, and Elvis Presley in Priscilla (2023), he has largely kept his public image family-friendly. This new incident may change that, however.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Jacob Elordi is under police investigation in Australia for allegedly attacking Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS FM, who approached the Euphoria star outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney.

Reportedly, Fox asked Elordi for some of his bathwater (a reference to a notorious scene in Saltburn) as a gift to one of the radio show hosts. At that point, Elordi asked for cameras to be shut off and for the footage to be deleted, and when this did not happen, Fox says, “I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now and this is the only evidence, and then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

The Kyle & Jackie O Show played audio of the incident, which can be listened to here. A transcript is below:

JOSHUA FOX: “Excuse me, Jacob, I just want to say hey, I’m from the Kyle and Jackie O show”

JACOB ELORDI: “Ah, well done, man, that’s cool”

FOX: “Really random, but I want to give you this, Jackie wants a birthday present”

ELORDI: “Jacob Elordi’s bath water”

FOX: “She’s a big fan of the movie” ELORDI: “What am I supposed to do with this, put bath water in this?”

FOX: “If you want to, you can send it to the studio”

ELORDI: “You’re kidding me, right?”

FOX: “Nah, seriously, for Jackie O”

ELORDI: “Are you filming?”

FOX: “Yeah”

ELORDI “Can you, not, man, please?” (AUDIO CUTS OUT)

Variety says that the New South Wales Police are investigating and issued the following statement: “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

Jacob Elordi is scheduled to appear in Euphoria season 3, which is currently in production. His representatives have not yet made a public statement regarding the incident.

