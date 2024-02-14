Disney World Rides “Unrecognizable” After Recent Updates

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, what’s the first thing on your list? Other than arriving and getting settled in at your hotel or resort of choice, what’s at the top of your list of things to do once you step through the gates of the park?

If you’re anything like this writer, you’ll likely head off to your favorite attraction for a rope drop first thing in the morning. Unless you want to roll the dice and eat before you get on the ride, you probably have at least two or three classic attractions in mind before lunch. However, many longtime fans might be shocked to find that their favorite attractions have had a complete change of scenery.

Longtime fans already know that several rides have received updates and technological upgrades over the years. However, many still find themselves absolutely torn when they find out their favorite rides have been altered, updated, or completely shut down. Has Disney World lost its identity?

The Biggest Disney World Changes

Disney World is home to some of the theme park industry’s most iconic rides and attractions. In fact, the Prince Charming Regal Carousel dates back to 1917. Many of these vintage fixtures aren’t immune to the passage of time, and their machinery and technology eventually can’t keep up with modern techniques.

Recently, fans mourned the loss of Soarin’ Over California as the limited release left EPCOT, but the fan-favorite layover isn’t the only beloved attraction that Disney has entirely made over. Over the past decade or two, many iconic and opening day attractions have been either completely made over to the point they’ve become unrecognizable to a large portion of Disney’s consumer base.

The Walt Disney World Railroad

One of the most prominent attractions to get a much-needed, but park-wide, makeover was the Walt Disney World Railroad. The main point of the changes was to keep the vintage locomotives in working order, but the introduction of the TRON Lightcycle/Run rollercoaster above a large portion of the track was also an unignorable change to the track’s layout.

Due to the large number of environmental changes, a new narration and storyline were added to the journey’s immersive portion. While the core experience of riding around the Magic Kingdom still follows the same perimeters, it comes with a new sense of character that longtime Disney guests will immediately notice.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Many Disney World purists will rant and rave night and day about how they miss the Great Movie Ride, and they’re certainly in the right to a certain point. As more and more IP saturates the Disney Parks, some feel that the magic of the golden age of Hollywood was lost to Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, leaving the park without a definitive icon.

While many still mourn the loss of live cast member interactions, the corny dialogue, and the animatronic scenes of some of their favorite movies, it’s still remarkable that it took so long for Mickey and all his cartoon friends to get their own attraction. While it might be a different flavor from what many are used to, few characters will ever be as permanent as the master mouse himself.

Splash Mountain/Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

In this writer’s opinion, no Disney Park alteration has sparked more controversy than the fall of Splash Mountain and the rise of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. After receiving complaints over racist stereotypes, Disney shut down one of the park’s most recognizable fixtures on May 31, 2023.

Truth be told, racist caricatures and the association with the infamous Song of the South (1946) were only two of the ride’s problems, as outdated animatronics and degrading fixtures also plagued the ride. As iconic as it was, the Briar Patch desperately needed some TLC. At least Br’er Rabbit and his buddies have a more permanent home in Tokyo as the American parks welcome Tiana, Naveen, and their crew from down in New Orleans.

The Country Bear Jamboree

Arguably the next Splash-Mountain-level controversy, the Country Bear Jamboree was one of the last original Disney World attractions to have Walt’s signature still attached. After 52 years of operation, Disney closed the attraction for a completely new reimagining.

Taking a Nashville-inspired, Grand-Ole-Opry-style approach to the familiar elements, the Country Bear Musical Jamboree is set to be a new take on the old classic. Like the original, folk, a little Americana, and “our musical heritage of the past” will still be core elements in the new variation of the show. Henry, Big Al, Teddi Berra, and the Five Bear Rugs aren’t really leaving; they’re just learning a new setlist.

Due to the changing audiences, social climate, and entertainment tastes, many Disney fans still need to remember that Disneyland and Walt Disney World were designed to be new experiences with each visit. Walt’s maxim of “keep moving forward” has always been essential to the parks’ endearing and enduring quality, to leave so many rides and attractions stuck in the past would simply be against Walt’s legacy.

Do you think Disney needs to make more changes, or are people too nostalgic for outdated rides? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!