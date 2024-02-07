Disney World Instructs Cast Members to Police Language

Disney cast members work hard to provide guests with the best experience at The Most Magical Place on Earth. But according to a recent report, Walt Disney World Resort forbids its employees from continuing guest interactions if they utter one word: “lawsuit.”

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs each have Guest Relations buildings staffed by some of the most experienced Disney Resort cast members. In recent years, blue “Guest Experience” kiosks have popped up around the Disney parks, making it even easier for guests to find help without disrupting their vacation.

Reddit user u/bunnydewdrop was waiting in line at Guest Relations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last week when they overheard an “intense” conversation between a Disney cast member and another guest.

“The cast member repeated various times’ [Ma’am] you have used the ‘L’ word and now I can no longer proceed with this conversation and my supervisor is on their way,’” the guest wrote. “Since I heard this I have been thinking what is this ‘L’ word !? Anyone know !?”

While the guest’s complaint is unclear, numerous current and former Disney cast members responded to explain the “‘L’ Word.”

“Lawsuit,” u/stevep1901 said.

“Lawsuit or Lawyer,” u/Bobsaid added. “It’s not uncommon for businesses, who remotely value their employees, to stop all communication at that point and force them to continue by working with Legal directly. It makes sure everyone is on an even playing field.”

“If the cast member is trained properly the minute a guest says lawyers it’s over and off their hands for a supervisor,” u/breakingbanjomin replied.

When communicating a disappointment at Walt Disney World Resort, it’s best to remain calm and kindly explain your situation. Disney cast members almost always go out of their way to compensate guests for negative experiences but are less likely to go out of their way for angry, out-of-control guests.

