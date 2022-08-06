Guest Caught on Camera Screaming at, Disrespecting Disney Cast Member

Unfortunately, we have seen an increase of rude Guests at the Disney Parks as of late. From line cutting to fighting, the incidents at the Disney Parks seem to be growing.

Recently, a Disney World Guest witnessed an extremely rude woman yelling at a Cast Member.

A TikToker was filming at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in an attempt to create a video showing how to find the Lightning Lane entrance for Kali River Rapids. However, as the TikToker was filming, they walked by a Disney Guest who was yelling, screaming, and waving her hands in the air when arguing with a Disney Cast Member.

It is unclear what led to this altercation as the Disney Guest did not want to eavesdrop, but they still posted the video to TikTok to raise awareness on how not to act.

The video, which you can see below or by clicking here, is captioned:

I don’t go out of my way to film guest behaving badly, but I happen to be filming content. Guest behavior has gotten worse. Maybe it’s entitlement, maybe it’s the Florida Hades heat 🔥, I don’t know, but please, stop yelling at CM 😩. Oh, and #haveamagicalday❤️🤗

@minnieearsmagic I don’t go out of my way to film guest behaving badly, but I happen to be filming content. Guest behavior has gotten worse. Maybe it’s entitlement, maybe it’s the Florida Hades heat 🔥, I don’t know, but please, stop yelling at CM 😩. Oh, and #haveamagicalday❤️🤗 ♬ Parachute – Mjhanks Remix – Mjhanks & Liel Bar-Z

Please note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness activity such as a fight or a rude Guest, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.

A list of rules and regulations at Disney World can be viewed on their official website here.

Please be kind to others and if you ever have an issue, please ask to see a manager. Do not yell and scream at Cast Members as they are just trying to do their job.