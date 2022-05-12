Disney Guest Disrespects and Yells at Cast Member Due to Mobile Order

Unfortunately, we have seen an increase of rude Guests at the Disney Parks as of late. From line cutting to fighting, the incidents at the Disney Parks seem to be growing.

Recently, a Disneyland Guest witnessed an extremely rude woman yelling at a Cast Member over a Mobile Order.

Disney fan and Twitter user, Johnny, shared an encounter they witnessed at Disneyland Park, which involved a Guest yelling at a Cast Member at Jolly Holiday because of a Mobile Order.

According to Johnny, the Guest failed to pick up their order twice, resulting in the Cast Member canceling the order. She then proceeded to yell at the Cast Member saying her kids have not eaten.

Per their Tweet:

I just witnessed Karen go off at a CM at Jolly Holiday because this woman’s mobile order was cancelled automatically after she failed to get to her pick up window TWICE. She was yelling saying how her kids haven’t eaten. Ma’am maybe if you weren’t stupid this wouldn’t be an issue

In a follow up Tweet, Johnny continued:

Don’t be disrespectful to the CM trying to assist in solving your problem due to YOUR OWN poor time management. Also you not feeding your own kids in a timely manner isn’t their fault. I understand your children need to eat, but it’s not their fault. It’s yours

Please note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness activity such as a fight or a rude Guest, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.

A list of rules and regulations at Disneyland can be viewed on their official website here.

Please be kind to others and try to be patient as Disney continues to operate during the ongoing pandemic.