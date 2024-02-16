Fire Set Ablaze Below Disney Skyliner, Explosion Risk

On Wednesday evening, Walt Disney World Resort guests riding the Disney Skyliner dangled just feet above a blazing fire. A witness recorded the blaze from a safe distance and shared footage on social media.

The fire ignited in a bushy area on EPCOT Resorts Blvd., according to Citizen user @Sips_tea. It burned just feet from the Speedway gas station on Disney property, risking a fiery explosion had the fire not been fought effectively. A video of the brush fire can be viewed below or by clicking this link.

Bush Fire at Disney World Speedway Gas Station @CitizenApp Epcot Resorts Blvd Yesterday 5:58:16 PM EST

Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (formerly Reedy Creek Improvement District) firefighters respond to calls on Walt Disney World Resort property, though it’s unclear if they responded to this blaze.

It doesn’t appear that the bush fire at Walt Disney World Resort caused significant damage. All Walt Disney World Resort transportation systems continued operating throughout the incident.

