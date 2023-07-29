Why You Should Consider Staying at an EPCOT Area Resort

For EPCOT lovers, staying near the magic of the Park at Walt Disney World Resort is the starting point of a perfect vacation. A Disney hotel near EPCOT offers beauty, luxury, and convenience that will keep Guests returning to make memories year after year.

Finding a Disney World Hotel on the Disney Property is one of the first planning steps for many families. If using early theme Park entry to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is on your trip list, becoming a Disney Resort Guest in the EPCOT Resort area is ideal.

Closest Disney Resort to EPCOT

If you are searching for the closest Disney Resort to EPCOT, you should book a room at Disney’s Beach Club Resort. It’s the closest EPCOT Resort Hotel to the International Gateway entrance of the Park. If you need to browse EPCOT Resort Hotels by proximity, you can find an EPCOT Resort area map here.

There are certainly perks to scoring a Disney Resort near EPCOT. A room at Beach Club Resort near EPCOT means you will have proximity to events like EPCOT Festival of the Arts and EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival. Not to mention when it is EPCOT fireworks time, the sky will light up near your Resort each night.

EPCOT Park Hours

If you are wondering what time EPCOT opens, the answer is twofold. Future World, at the front of the Park, opens a few hours before World Showcase, don’t worry; you’ll still be able to walk through International Gateway and the World Showcase area. Most attractions in this section of the Park just won’t be open yet.

Park hours vary by day, but you’ll generally find EPCOT is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily. Be sure to check the My Disney Experience App for Park hours on the day you plan to visit and to learn about early theme Park entry and other Park details.

Do you want to end the day with a flourish of fireworks? EPCOT Forever Fireworks show in 2023 is currently running each evening at 9:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The Resorts are Beautifully Themed

The theming of the EPCOT area Disney Resorts is well suited to their location and reminiscent of yesteryear’s seaside towns. The Yacht Club and Disney’s Beach Club’s nautical New England theme exudes old world class and style, while Disney’s Boardwalk Resort is a bright representation of an early 1900s Boardwalk town.

The Swan & Dolphin Hotels located at 1500 EPCOT Resort Boulevard are not technically Disney Resort Hotels in that Marriott owns them instead of Disney. You won’t find the Disney touches at these hotels, but the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin wow Guests with gorgeous Resort designs, Disney Park convenience, and dining choices.

Disney’s BoardWalk connects the EPCOT Resort. The space is well planned, on theme, and fun. Surrey bike rentals on the BoardWalk are a great way to see the Deluxe Resorts while enjoying the breeze off Crescent Lake and beautiful Florida sunshine.

Transportation is a Breeze for EPCOT Resort Guests

Accessible transportation is one of the advantages you are paying for when you stay at an EPCOT Resort. Boat access to Hollywood Studios and EPCOT and easy walking access to both Disney Parks are a huge plus.

If you are hoping to enjoy dining options at a Disney Moderate Resort like Caribbean Beach Resort or a cocktail at a fun spot at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, hop on the Disney Skyliner located at the back of EPCOT and take to the sky for a quick trip.

Access to Disney’s BoardWalk Dining and Fun

Yummy table service dining and quick service takeaway options are available all over the BoardWalk and at EPCOT area Resorts. Yachtsman Steakhouse at the Yacht Club is an excellent option if you are looking for delicious seafood. Enjoy a cheesy pizza slice from the BoardWalk Pizza Counter, relax with a cocktail at Abracadabar, or sink your teeth into a juicy steak at Shula’s Steakhouse at the Dolphin Hotel. You will never go hungry at EPCOT Resorts, regardless of your Disney dining plan.

Dining on the BoardWalk, going dancing at Atlantic Dance Hall, playing in the arcade, singing along to songs at Jelly Rolls, and sampling baked goods at the new bakery are all great ways to enjoy an evening on the BoardWalk without the cost of a Park ticket.

Boat Access to Hollywood Studios

EPCOT area Resorts are an excellent choice for Hollywood Studios lovers too. If you plan to spend your days joining the resistance fighters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or hanging out with Woody in Toy Story Land, these resorts are a great choice. Boat and walking access to the Park is super easy, making these resorts an excellent option for Hollywood Studios-bound Guests.

Avoid Crazy Crowds By Entering Through EPCOT International Gateway

Entering EPCOT’s back gate (International Gateway) is more accessible than fighting through the crowds at the front entrance. If you are a World Showcase fan like me, you may spend most of your time in this section of the Park, so entering World Showcase between Great Britain and France saves a ton of excess walking and time.

All EPCOT Resorts are Relaxing and Luxurious

Each Deluxe Disney Resort, like those near EPCOT, prides itself on luxury, excellence, and convenience. While a Deluxe Resort does come with a higher price tag, some Guests think the luxury and comfort are well worth the cost. Even if you are a moderate Resort fan, every Walt Disney World Resort lover should splurge to enjoy one of the gorgeous EPCOT Resorts during a Disney vacation at least once.

