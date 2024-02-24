Disney Restricts Newest Meet-and-Greet, It’s Not in the Parks

Regardless of how old you are or how many times you’ve been to a Disney park or a Disney resort, everyone has their favorite character. The beloved Character Meet and Greets are essential in keeping the immersion alive at Disneyland, and Walt Disney World, but one of their rarest figures has just been made highly exclusive.

Part of Duffy the Disney Bear’s fluffy plush pals, Olu Mel is Disney Parks’ newest original character who calls the island of Oahu home. But as much as Duffy and his friends are loved across multiple Disney Parks from Disneyland in California to Tokyo DisneySEA, his reptilian counterpart won’t be visiting the major parks anytime soon.

Character Meet and Greets can be found at nearly every Disney Park and resort across the map, but despite being one of the resorts’ newest characters, Olu Mel has been incredibly restricted to one location. While Guests can meet Mickey, Donald, and Goofy around the world, the turtle can primarily be found at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

Say Aloha to Olu Mel

Disney’s Duffy and Friends franchise is overloaded with cuddly animal cuteness. Duffy, Shellie Mae, and the rest of their friends have captured the hearts of Disney fans everywhere, and Olu Mel has only added fuel to the fire. But While the already rare Duffy recently made it to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney has restricted the character to only the Hawaiian resort.

Introduced in 2018, Olu has made a big splash since arriving at Aulani, but his popularity is also something of a double-edged sword. SFGATE’s Carly Caramanna recently reported how quickly this exclusive character has taken over the resort, even giving Mickey Mouse a run for his money.

Caramanna writes,

“The queue stretched beyond my eye, with dozens of Disney fans filling the lush pathway. They weren’t there to meet Mickey Mouse or buy the latest in-demand popcorn bucket, but instead to meet Olu Mel, a doe-eyed green turtle character slinging a ukulele.”

The writer explains how the resort-exclusive character is a rare treat for guests staying at Aulani but also mentions the ocean of merch and souvenirs undoubtedly lining the pockets of both the Walt Disney Company and the island. However, it also feels like guests need to get more of something they obviously love.

Given his rise to Disney stardom, it feels like the company would want to give him multiple venues as they do with Mickey and Minnie. Then again, since sea turtles are such an essential element in Hawaiian culture, it may be more fitting to keep him at his current tropical hideaway.

Disney’s voracious fanbase is notorious for seeking out the rare and exclusive, such as popcorn buckets, sippers, and limited-quantity trading pins, but characters offer something much more personal. Interactions with Disney’s famous Meet and Greets can be a highlight for many guests and often create the best memories. So why limit them to just one exclusive location?

Have you met Olu Mel at Disney’s Aulani Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!