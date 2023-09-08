When is National Teddy Bear Day, and what should a Disney fan do to celebrate?

You may be interested to know that National Teddy Bear Day is September 9, and Disney fans can celebrate the occasion in several ways. You may choose to enjoy pursuits centered around that well-known “silly old bear” Winnie the Pooh, for instance. But there is another Disney Bear worth honoring, too, and that is Duffy the Disney Bear.

As the lovable teddy bear travel companion of Mickey Mouse, Duffy has certainly gained an impressive fan following over the last two decades. Yet surprisingly, very few fans know the details surrounding his developmental history or how his legacy has expanded and grown. Therefore, we at Inside the Magic have chosen to celebrate the day with a special, enlightening tribute to Duffy the Bear.

The Birth of Duffy

Duffy’s earliest inception was in 2002, when he was created by Disney Imagineers to mark the grand opening of the Once Upon a Toy store at Disney Springs (Lake Buena Vista, Florida). He had yet to be christened “Duffy” and was marketed simply as “the Disney Bear” for his first two years. He was also an exclusive offering at this Walt Disney World location specifically. But that all changed in 2004 when the Oriental Land Company saw lucrative potential in bringing the bear to Tokyo Disney Resort. It all made sense. Teddy bears were, after all, the rage in Japan. And as expected, he was a hit!

Growth in Popularity

The Disney Bear’s emergence at Disney Store Tokyo locations and everywhere else throughout Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea is often credited with the official start of the “Duffy” the Bear trend. It was here that his backstory was developed further, and he even received his official name (which we will cover in more detail later). This was also the site for the first Duffy Character cosplay appearances and even the birthplace of a couple of his friends.

In October 2010, Duffy made a reprisal at Disney World, primarily appearing at his newly designated Duffy the Bear EPCOT location. At the same time, he also debuted at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The following month saw Duffy arrive at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Then, in 2012, he appeared at Disneyland Paris.

Developments to Duffy’s Backstory

The original backstory introducing the Disney Bear came about in 2002. That scenario was short and simple; Mickey was walking through the Magic Kingdom one day with his favorite teddy bear, wishing he had a best friend. Tinker Bell then appeared and sprinkled pixie dust on Mickey’s bear, bringing him to life.

A new storyline replaced the former in 2004, following the Disney Bear’s arrival at Tokyo Disney Resort. As that story goes, Minnie Mouse made a special teddy bear for Mickey Mouse, who was working as a sea captain. Her intention was that the bear could accompany Mickey on long journeys away from family and friends so that he wouldn’t get lonely. Along with a letter in a bottle that read, “I hope this bear gives you happiness and luck!” Minnie tucked the newly sewn teddy away in a duffle bag, which she then presented to Mickey as a surprise. Mickey was so happy to find the bear in this duffle that he named his new companion “Duffy.” Then Mickey dreamed one night that Duffy came to life dressed as a sailor and said, “Mickey, let’s go on adventures together!” When he woke up, Duffy looked just as he did in the dream—sailor suit and all. With Duffy by his side to accompany him on all his journeys, Mickey never felt lonely again.

Duffy the Bear Friends Emerge

While Mickey will always be Duffy’s first true friend, a whole “Duffy Universe” of other plush pals soon followed. In January 2010, Duffy got a girlfriend named ShellieMay the Bear. Then, in 2014, Gelatoni the Cat arrived on the scene. Three years later, StellaLou the Bunny came about. Duffy’s next three friends premiered at other Disney Resorts. In 2018, CookieAnn the Dog emerged at Hong Kong Disneyland, followed by ‘Olu Mel the Turtle later that year at Aulani, a Disney Resort in Hawai’i. LinaBell the Fox is a more recent addition, debuting at Shanghai Disney Resort in 2021. Tippy Blue is a secondary seagull mailman character sometimes unofficially counted among the Duffy and Friends lineup, though rarely.

A Lasting Legacy

While Duffy the Bear merchandise sales and Character Meet and Greets have tapered off at some Disney Resort locations in recent years, he remains a popular teddy all the same and a beloved Disney Character. This is especially true in Japan, where limits have had to be implemented on how many Duffy the Bears could be purchased simultaneously. It’s also not uncommon even today to see grown men and women alike purchasing all the latest Duffy fashions for their respective teddy bears.

Just as Mickey Mouse continues to take Duffy with him on all of his travels, Guests at Disney Parks worldwide continue to get a kick out of taking their own Duffy teddy bears on their Disney journeys, posing for pictures with him everywhere they go. EPCOT at Disney World, for instance, continually prevails as a Duffy photo-tagging hotspot.

Duffy Has Hidden Mickeys

We can’t conclude our Duffy tribute without mentioning a “beary” fun final fact. Did you know that Duffy’s design contains Hidden Mickeys? Not only is his bear silhouette the spitting image of the iconic Mickey Mouse shape, but look closely at the shading on his face, paws, and that birthmark on his back!

Let us know in the comments if there is anything else you’d like to know about Duffy the Disney Bear or if you have any other fun facts or tidbits you’d like to add.