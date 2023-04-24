Duffy’s Back! Disney Park Announces New Show Featuring Duffy and Friends

A brand-new Duffy show is coming to Disney’s most Duffy-obsessed Park.

For the uninitiated, Duffy the Disney Bear is a stuffed bear who had his humble beginnings as a then-unnamed opening day exclusive at Disney World’s Once Upon a Toy store in 2002.

Already sniffing out fresh ideas for its Parks, the Oriental Land Company (which owns the Tokyo Disney Parks) adopted Duffy in 2004, giving him a name, sailor suit, and a fresh backstory: he’s a bear made by Minnie Mouse to keep Mickey Mouse company on his nautical adventures.

If the “nautical adventures” detail seems off-kilter, that’s because the Oriental Land Company had a specific location in mind for its newest mascot. Duffy was to reside at Tokyo DisneySea, Japan’s nautical exploration-themed Park neighboring Tokyo Disneyland.

Guests can now find traces of Duffy at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disneyland, Aulani, and on the Disney Cruise Line – but Tokyo DisneySea remains his home Park, with meet and greets and endless fluffy merchandise on offer.

Now, Guests can look forward to even more Duffy. Tokyo DisneySea just announced a new show coming to the Park in July: “Duffy and Friends’ Wonderful Friendship.”

Duffy and Friends decided to hold their own party, making use of their respective strengths. While preparing for the party by drawing pictures and making party decorations, unexpected troubles occur along the way. However, we overcame it with a fun idea that combines the individuality of each person, and a special party of 7 people can be completed. Please enjoy this cute and heartwarming story of friendship.

This will see Duffy joined by all of his (equally adorable) friends that Disney has introduced over the years, including ShellieMay, Gelatoni, CookieAnn, Lina Bell, Stella Lou, and ‘Olu Mel.

“Duffy and Friends’ Wonderful Friendship” takes place at the Cape Cod Cook-Off restaurant. Located in Tokyo DisneySea’s American Waterfront area, this quick-service restaurant serves traditional American fare (by which we mean burgers).

Cape Cod Cook-Off was previously home to “My Friend Duffy,” a two-act stage show that told the origins of Duffy and closed with the rest of the Park at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“My Friend Duffy” played constantly throughout the day and was available for walk-ins. In contrast, “Duffy and Friends’ Wonderful Friendship” will be performed for 20 minutes just four times a day and will require Guests to make an advanced reservation.

While Duffy fans may lament the change in schedule, the opening of “Duffy and Friends’ Wonderful Friendship” marks an exciting shift in Tokyo Disney operations. Since the pandemic hit, the Resort has made major cuts to its entertainment offerings – and the return of this dinner show is a positive sign of things to come.

Duffy and Friends’ Wonderful Friendship premieres on July 4. The dinner show is priced between ¥2,600 and ¥3,600 ($19.30 and $26.70) for adults – and ¥2,100 and ¥3,100 ($15.60 and $23) for Guests under the age of 11 – depending on the seating area.