Disney Slashes Prices on Aulani Hawaii Resort by 30%

Disney is offering some hefty discounts to future guests. Are you one of them?

Thanks to a great new deal, guests can save up to 30% on a future Disney Aulani vacation. That’s right, as part of a new promotion, Disney is offering guests some deep discounts for those planning on visiting Aulani this summer. These new discounts are available on specific rooms, allowing guests to save anywhere between 10 and 30%.

For guests booking a five-day stay between April 12 through June 12, 2024, guests can save up to 30% on villas and up to 25% on rooms. For stays consisting of four consecutive nights within the same date range, guests can expect to save up to 25% on villas and up to 20% on rooms. Guests must check out no later than June 13, 2024.

Guests staying for four consecutive nights or more between June 13 and July 31, 2024, can save up to 10% on villas. Guests using this deal must check out no later than August 1, 2024. Guests who act quickly and book a vacation by February 7, 2024, will also receive $150 credit to use at selection locations across the Aulani Resort.

This offer cannot be combined with any other offer and/or discount. Guests are limited to two rooms or villas per reservation. The offer cannot be combined with any other hotel or villa discounts or offers. For more information on this deal, guests can check out the official Aulani website.

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, is a beautiful beachside resort located at the Ko Olina Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii. The resort is located on the island of Oahu. Aulani is Disney’s third stand-alone hotel destination, alongside Disney’s Vero Beach Resort and Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort. Aulani first opened to guests in 2011 and has since become one of the most coveted Disney experiences in the world. The resort is notoriously expensive, making these potential savings a great time for guests to finally book their dream vacation.

Of course, Aulani is just one part of the Disney resort experience, with stunning locations sprinkled all across the globe. The most popular Disney destinations are the theme parks. Disney owns and operates 12 distinct theme parks around the world, with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Magic Kingdom is Disney’s most popular destination, bringing in millions of guests each and every year.

Have you ever been to Aulani? What’s your favorite Disney resort?