Nearly Topless 18+ Creator Allowed into Disney with Violation, Films Content in Park

When it comes to the dress code at the Disney parks, there has been a lot of discussion on the topic, and now, a viral social media sensation is bringing eyeballs back to the debate, after fans have said that the adult content creator crossed the line at Disneyland Paris.

At the Disney parks, guests must adhere to the rules and regulations set out. While some of this includes in-park behavior, it also means that guests must dress in a certain way while at Disney. When people think of dress codes, oftentimes, we think that this would mean very strict clothing options, as one would wear to a fancy restaurant, but at Disney, things are very loose, but the rules that are provided do have to be followed.

Elisa Sanches is an 18+ adult content creator who works with the Brazilian app Privacy, which sounds a lot like an OnlyFans account, allowing Elisa to create and post her own content for monetary value. While visiting Disneyland Paris, Sanches was not dress-coded at the gates of the park, however, followers online did think that perhaps, Disney should have stepped in sooner.

Observatoriog stated Elisa’s defence, “I was wearing comfortable clothes, but the comments about the look I chose made me feel really bad. They said I showed my breasts too much. I’m trying not to get upset. It is essential to create content regularly and interact genuinely with your followers. They are the basis of my success”.

From this, it appears that Elisa was looking to create content for Privacy, her monetary account with her followers. While content on these apps tends to be NSFW (not safe for work), creators can also post updates that are more appropriate in nature, which is likely what Elisa was doing, as nudity in any Disney park is not allowed and would have you arrested. If you don’t believe us, you can ask Disneyland’s “it’s a small world” streaker.

Elisa also noted that she will visit Belgium, Amsterdam, Russia and other countries to complete the Eurotrip and accumulate more experiences for her platform. “We have to be creative all the time and focus on short videos. It’s essential to be open to trying new things and adapting to changes on the platform,” she said.

Her followers, likely the unpaid ones on Instagram or other public social platforms did not agree, “Elisa I love you, but you don’t need to dress vulgar to go to these places”, said one follower on Instagram. Below is the black and white striped outfit worn to Disneyland Paris. As you can see, there is a lot of mid-drift exposed, as well as cleavage.

While some followers questioned the outfit choice, others embraced it, telling Sanches she looked incredible, with tons of heart eye and fire emojis flooding her comments.

As noted by the publication, “This is not the first time that Elisa has experienced episodes of prejudice in Europe. She recently walked in a bikini on the streets of London, in front of Big Ben, and was heavily criticized. “They didn’t accept me because I’m a Brazilian woman, they think we’re vulgar to them”, she exclaimed.”

If we look at what Disney allows in their parks, we can see the following in terms of clothing:

“We suggest you dress comfortably, wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks at Walt Disney World Resort.

Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.”

Inappropriate Attire

Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to:

Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older.

Exceptions:

Specific Halloween and Christmas events. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics Excessively torn clothing Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment Clothing that touches or drags on the ground Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry Objectionable tattoos

The rules do state that clothing in which can be seen as inappropriate for kids, or that is vulgar in any way is not allowed, as the park is family-friendly and caters to that audience. While Elisa did not get asked to change, as that is always up to cast member discretion, her outfit does fit the mold of something that is not allowed in the parks.

Disney is aware that many people may not know that they can’t show too much skin, as many regional theme parks allow for all clothing styles to be worn, and in many of their parks, like Walt Disney World Resort, temperatures can soar to boiling heat throughout the day, making guests want to be wearing as little as possible to stay cool.

In the past, Disney would allow a guest who was breaking the dress code to purchase a new clothing item from the park, on the Mouse, and change. That privilege was quickly taken away after many TikToks began to go viral as a way to hack the system and get a free top from Disney. After a few million views, Disney changed their policy and now asks the guests to go change and return to the gate when they are wearing something more park-appropriate.

Rebelling against the Disney rules in order to create content about it has been a popular way to go viral in 2023, and now, extends to 2024. Many creators have recorded themselves sneaking into the parks, jumping into decorative bodies of water, as well as fighting in the parks, and while these videos get views, they also will get you kicked out of the park, and in some cases, banned for life.

Do you think that Elisa Sanches dressed a little too scandalous for Disneyland Paris?