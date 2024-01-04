Disney’s New Figment Popcorn Bucket Has Guests Ready To Wait in Another 7+ Hour Line

There is a new Figment popcorn bucket coming to EPCOT, and we can already see the 7+ hour lines.

Disney’s popcorn buckets have become collectible items and a popular souvenir for Disney park guests, with a massive cult-like fandom. These novelty containers often feature unique designs tied to specific themes, characters, or events. The release of new popcorn buckets is not on a fixed schedule, and Disney tends to introduce them throughout the year to coincide with festivals, celebrations, movie releases, or other special occasions like Halloween or Christmas.

Additionally, popcorn buckets can save money for guests, as you can refill them for $2.25.

During the EPCOT festivals, we often see a new popcorn bucket introduced, and depending on the design of the bucket, guests can either anticipate an easy pick up, or a multi-hour line that will have the bucket sold out on day one. During the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts, we saw the first Figment popcorn bucket come to life, and fans went wild for the purple dragon.

The bucket was selling out each day, with guests waiting in massive lines to have the bucket. Some guests even waited a total of seven hours for the bucket, which ended up becoming such a crazy story, that main stream news outlets were reporting on the news that guests were paying well over $100 to enter EPCOT, only to wait in a line for a popcorn bucket.

Now, the 2024 Festival of the Arts is prepping to debut, and with it will come an all new popcorn bucket. Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the photo of the bucket, which has a clear Imagination Pavilion shape to it, with a Figment on a rainbow inside, featuring Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey. The bucket will have rainbow popcorn and is clearly labeled for the festival.

NEW: The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts gets a new popcorn bucket: The ‘Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with Rainbow Popcorn.’ Wow.

Disney fans are already stating how much they love the new bucket. Van (@Imagcircle) wrote, “literal perfection”, JARॐ (@RamosJorgeA) said, “They POPPED off🤭”, and “Jeff Hilliker (@Jeffr_0), said, “Better line up now people!”

Magic Band Maniac+ (@MagicBandManiac) replied with a photo of a soldier going through battle, with the original Figment popcorn bucket in the background, hinting at history getting ready to repeat itself.

Due to the overwhelming popularity that this bucket is facing already, it seem that massive lines are possible, if Disney does not create a virtual queue via mobile order. After the Figment fandom of 2022, Disney started adding a virtual system for the buckets, to avoid the massive lines, making it a better experience for guests.

Even in 2023, Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) took to TikTok to announce that they were bringing back the infamous bucket for the festival for a second year.

It has not been confirmed how these new buckets will be sold, but without that virtual queue option, EPCOT will certainly be seeing those long winding lines once more. The buckets were so popular in 2022, that resellers were turning a heavy profit on eBay, and we even saw a sketch of the bucket being sold for $10,000. Of course, this was just a joke a Disney fan was pulling based on the amount of Figment popcorn buckets being resold at high prices, but it demonstrates the craze that Disney fans have for both the character, and popcorn buckets themselves.

Figment is now meeting at ImageWorks in EPCOT, and we have seen an uptick in Figment merchandise as well, as Disney looks to finacially gain on the popularity of the character. Additionally, Journey Into Imagination With Figment is still available to all EPCOT guests looking to enter the sensory labs with Dr. Nigel Channing.

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts will debut on January 12, which is when Disney guests can expect to line up and claim their new Figment buckets.

Will you be purchasing this new Figment bucket at EPCOT? How long would you wait?