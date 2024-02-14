Disney Officially Builds Prison Inside Park With Latest Expansion

During the feud between Walt Disney World and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last year, the former presidential candidate taunted the theme park giant with everything from stripping away its status as a private municipality to hinting he would consider building a state prison next to the park. Well, it seems as though one Disney park not only beat him to it, but took it a step further by building a prison inside a Disney park.

Shanghai Disneyland is co-owned by the Walt Disney Company and the Shanghai Shendi Group, meaning that both companies have a say in the resort’s operations. The resort gained attention last year when it was announced that it was adding an all-new area inspired by Zootopia (2016), which would mark the first major in-park addition of the popular animated film. In addition, Hong Kong Disneyland is working on the World of Frozen, an Arendelle-inspired area featuring several new additions featuring the iconic film.

Shanghai officially opened its Zootopia area in December 2023, which featured an incredible attraction called Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, where guests can join the Zootopia Police Department and help Nick and Judy race through the city. However, the ride is getting some attention lately due to its controversial queue theme, which has guests walking through the Zootopia Police Station and prison. In a set of photos posted to X/Twitter, @SoCal360 says, “The queue for Zootopia ride at Shanghai Disneyland. You are walking through a police station half of the queue is inside a prison. .”

The queue for Zootopia ride at Shanghai Disneyland. You are walking through a police station half of the queue is inside a prison. 🦊🐰🚓 pic.twitter.com/OtfARVusaH — Attractions 360° (@SoCal360) February 8, 2024

While incredibly immersive with a high attention to detail, responses flooded in online on the choice to use the prison as a setting rather than anything else featured within the film. “Out of all the beautiful and colorful ideas they could’ve used based on a movie set in a fantastical animal land… they chose the ugliest thing imaginable,” said one comment. “Why do they have a realistic depiction of a prison in the queue for a disney ride omf ,” said another. Several comments mentioned the possibility of the attraction replacing DinoLand U.S.A. in Animal Kingdom.

“It is unfathomable to me that Disney, an American company, opened this in the year 2024, albeit in China, and there’s rumors of it being cloned in the US parks.”

“What in the actual-and you people want to put this in ANIMAL KINGDOM? ACROSS FROM AFRICA?”

“I dunno what to think about this…but I’m absolutely certain it won’t get built in America (in this form).”

“Imagineers brought the magical, fun-for-the-whole-family american prison-industrial complex to Shanghai this is insane .”

While the ride itself is praised for its innovative and fluid animatronics, the queue design is certainly an interesting choice, as evidenced by the majority of the online opinions. Despite that, the attraction is popular and is located within a country that has different cultural associations than here in the US. A Zootopia attraction has been rumored to be coming to Walt Disney World for some time, although nothing concrete has been confirmed yet. The most recent speculation provided by Disney about a potential retheme of the DinoLand area actually featured Encanto (2021) or the Indiana Jones franchise, although the park is expected to get a new Tree of Life show that features the animal characters from the film.

It seems as though DeSantis got his “Disney prison” after all, just not at all where or how he expected it.

What do you think about the Shanghai Disneyland queue theme? Is it fitting for the attraction or out of touch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.