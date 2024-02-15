Disney “Ages” Cherished Classic Princess, Online Argument Erupts

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is almost there when it comes to its debut and opening at both Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland’s Disneyland Park. After a recent tease unveiled by Disney, many have shared their excitement for the new attraction, while some have questioned the “new” look for Tiana.

On January 23, 2023 and May 31, 2023, both Splash Mountain attractions on each coast shut down for good. Then, construction walls quickly shot up so that Disney could transform the laughing place into the bayou. Splash Mountain was certainly a theme park favorite for guests, and faced resistance from some when Disney announced that they would be closing down the attraction.

Splash Mountain was based on the Song of the South IP, a now-hidden Disney film with racially charged undertones that promoted unethical ideals such as slavery. While the attraction focused more on the fun characters of Br’er Bear, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear, its backstory was one that was hard to forgive. We have seen Disney increase its diversity initiative in both films and within the parks. The company noted, “we haven’t always got it right”, but have been actively making changes when it comes to inclusion or cultural appropriation. Even Jungle Cruise had some of its unjust Native American stereotypes removed from the storyline.

Recently, Disney Parks (@disneyparks) released a TikTok sharing the new animatronic design of Tiana that we would see on the attraction, which has moved up its opening date from fall 2024 to summer 2024. Charita Carter, executive creative producer for Walt Disney Imagineering showed off Tiana in her more active, explorer getup that we saw in the concept art.

In the comment section of the TikTok, fans were initially thrilled to see Tiana’s animatronic not being a projected face, like we see on Anna and Elsa in Frozen Ever After at EPCOT. Her smooth movements and lifelike features instantly impressed fans.

While the TikTok community was mostly positive, over on X (formerly Twitter) some fans were questioning the look of the animatronic, believing that this version of Tiana does not look like the version that fans saw in Princess and the Frog.

One fan, The Mountain King (@themountainkin1) wrote, “This looks like a totally different person. I don’t get the point of making a ride about an already underrated Disney movie but changing and erasing everything that made it recognizable story-wise and character design-wise.” In the photos below, we can see that the user contrasted her ride look with her classic Disney princess look.

This looks like a totally different person. I don’t get the point of making a ride about an already underrated Disney movie but changing and erasing everything that made it recognizable story-wise and character design-wise https://t.co/VIZGdXvEsv pic.twitter.com/pGL8efkQTT — Themountainking (@Themountainkin1) February 13, 2024

In subsequent posts, the self-proclaimed fan of the film said, “They even removed her dimples I wouldn’t be surprised if guests confuse Tiana with her mom. As of now I’m happy with the exterior of the ride but disappointed with how they’re handling Tiana’s look and story. No iconic outfits, no iconic musical numbers or scenes from the movie”.

The discussion has been emerging on the social media platform regarding her new look, so much so that theme park vloggers TPM Vids shared an edited version of the animatronic and what she would look like with her hair pulled back, as some would be more used to in comparison to how she is presented in the movie.

No one asked for this but here’s the Tiana animatronic with more of an updo and her crown. Nothing else was changed. Hairstyles can make someone’s face look so different.

No one asked for this but here’s the Tiana animatronic with more of an updo and her crown. Nothing else was changed. Hairstyles can make someone’s face look so different. pic.twitter.com/Pnj2rhykJU — TPMvids (@TPMvideos) February 15, 2024

While the animatronic may not be a carbon copy from the 2-D animation, her slight changes actually make a lot of sense in regards to the story of this attraction.

Other Disney princess rides with animatronics, such as Frozen Ever After or Under The Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid follow the music and storyline from their animated film, retelling the story that guests would have seen in theaters or on their television. Since those attractions are taking place in the same timeline of the film, it would make sense to see them looking identical in age and appearance.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure takes a different approach. In this attraction, guests are following a storyline that takes place after the ending of Princess and the Frog. This means that the attraction has an untold story, and is set in the future, making it obvious that Tiana would have likely put on a new outfit, let down her hair, and slightly aged. Disney has even specifically stated that this ride marks the “next chapter” for Tiana.

The storyline, as written by Disney, is as follows:

“Guests will discover that she continues to grow her business with Tiana’s Foods – an employee-owned cooperative. Combining her talents with those of the local community, Tiana has transformed an aging salt mine and built a beloved brand. The endeavor began when Tiana purchased the salt mine and the area surrounding the large salt dome it operated from. With the help of her mother Eudora, Naveen, Louis and fellow owners of the cooperative, Tiana revived the old salt mine and the surrounding land, growing a wide array of vegetables, herbs and spices for her recipes. This multi-faceted enterprise has turned the aging salt mine into a space that has come alive. Complete with a boutique farm and both a working and teaching kitchen, Tiana’s Foods is where Tiana and her colleagues create all sorts of new products that they are bringing to the world, including a line of original hot sauces. Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix-up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party. When we arrive, we may see that Tiana spruced up the company’s facilities with vibrant art from local artists. Food for the party is being prepared and beignets are being loaded into crates for the celebration. All kinds of preparations are underway for the journey into the bayou with Tiana, along with new and familiar friends from the animated film. Picking up where that story left off, Tiana continues bringing people together with Tiana’s Foods, another treasured meeting place to spend time together and celebrate a diverse community. Tiana is also working with cooperative members to teach gardening and cooking to children of all ages, and inspiring other women to run successful businesses as the brand grows nationwide.”

The attraction is set to debut all new music and characters, continuing to further Tiana’s storyline and show that time has progressed since we last saw the princess.

Overall, the response to Tiana’s new look has been quite positive, and it is clear that Disney fans cannot wait to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this summer.

Do you think Disney did a good job on the new Tiana animatronic?