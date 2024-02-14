Tiana Taking Charge as Splash Mountain Drop Comes to Life for First Time Since Historic Closure

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort is nearing its official opening date. New footage has revealed the reopening of that classic drop from the former Splash Mountain attraction.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Looks Promising in New Footage

Disney’s Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom closed permanently at 11 p.m. on January 22, 2023. The ride is being replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, scheduled to open this summer. The former Song of the South (1946) attraction closed down after numerous protests and petitions were sent out for the Walt Disney Company to shut down the controversial ride as many folks believed the ride portrayed racism towards the African American population.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a log flume ride based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009). Princess Tiana has been around Disney World and Disneyland theme parks for some time now since the announcement came out in the summer of 2020, right around the civil unrest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction is underway now at both theme parks as more information is coming forth and more footage is being released officially and unofficially. Speaking of unofficial videos, a guest captured a pretty cool moment showing the beloved former Splash Mountain drop filled with water and a log boat coming down the iconic hill, hinting that the ride has begun testing.

BREAKING: Log testing has started at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World! This is another major milestone for the attraction, and it comes just hours after the summer 2024 opening was announced. 🎥: https://t.co/sLmlgmoP8J.the.moment / Instagram pic.twitter.com/golFLIk4X1 — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) February 14, 2024

@DrewDisneyDude on X managed to capture the above moment as construction crews and Disney Imagineers have officially begun testing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Amazing Animatronic Revealed by Disney

Earlier this week, Disney unveiled footage of the amazing new Tiana animatronic, which showcases stunning movements and impeccable design. The video was posted to the official Disney Parks TikTok account. Furthermore, Disney also revealed the opening date for the ride, which will take place this summer. Fans began to speculate which summer month Disney meant, with some arguing that May, sometime before or a little after Labor Day weekend, is the unofficial start of summer, which means the attraction could open sometime around then.

The attraction will feature:

New audio-animatronics figures, including Princess Tiana, Naveen,

Louis, Mama Odie, Prince Ralphie, and Charlotte

New songs and characters

A New Orleans atmosphere with jazz and zydeco music

A log flume ride with a classic water drop at the end

The ride will also be about Tiana’s dreams coming true and how everyone has the potential to make their dreams a reality. Walt Disney Imagineering is working hard to ensure this addition to this historic Disney park in Disney World and Disneyland Park lives up to the expectation of immersing guests into the New Orleans Square and environment where Tiana’s Palace, Prince Naveen, that Jazz-loving alligator Louis lives.

This new attraction will expand over Critter Country at Disneyland Resort and the Magic Kingdom park at Disney World. Music Legends PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard will create new sounds for everyone to enjoy in this new area. Walt Disney Imagineers Charita Carter, Carmen Smith, Ted Robledo, Jenifer Lewis, and more will ignite this attraction to be one of Disney’s greatest additions to its theme parks.

Even after nearly four years since Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was announced, there are still big-time fans of the former attraction. So much so that there are still ongoing petitions to attempt to save Splash Mountain; the “Save Splash Mountain” petition is on Change.org. The petition claims that Splash Mountain is an iconic Disney addition but is based on the controversial 1946 film Song of the South. The petition states that the ride is “steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes.”