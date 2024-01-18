Winnie the Pooh Leaves Disney Parks for South African Beach

January 18 marks National Winnie the Pooh Day, and countless fans of the willy-nilly-silly-old-bear are celebrating with pots of honey, games of Pooh Sticks, and streaming their favorite adventures with Pooh and all his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood on Disney+. However, Pooh’s video below shows that he has other plans.

Jim Cummings has been the voice actor for Winnie the Pooh for decades, following in the footsteps of Sterling Holloway, so it’s only fitting that he gave the beloved bear a honey-sweet holiday along the South African shores. Of course, he doesn’t celebrate alone.

January 18 marks the birthday of Winnie the Pooh’s creator, A.A. Milne, who first published Winnie the Pooh in 1926. Since Pooh predates Mickey Mouse and Disney animation as we know it, he’s existed long before the leader of the club that’s made for you and me.

Remembering Winnie the Pooh and His Author

Both Winnie the Pooh and his creator recently made headlines after the character entered the public domain (and a grotesque horror film followed), but there will always be one unforgettable and ever-so-cuddly variant of the character. The works of Milne were a household name long before Walt Disney set his sights on the property, but his version did arguably keep Pooh and friends on the world’s stage.

Since bringing Pooh to the big screen with Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree (1966), Disney’s incarnations of Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, and all the rest have remained pop-culture mainstays. In short, Pooh has quite literally lept off the page and onto other adventures.

Since Disney first brought him to life, Pooh has gone from getting stuck in Rabbit’s front door and blowing through a blustery day to several TV series, feature films, video games, theme park rides, and even a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. For a bear of very little brain, he’s certainly had an impressive career.

Penned by A.A. Milne, brought to the American screen by Walt Disney, and given a voice by Sterling Holloway and the legendary Jim Cummings, Pooh has enchanted and delighted readers, viewers, and fans for generations. As one of the most beloved and versatile characters in fiction, its hard telling where he might wind up, but honey will definitely be involved.

