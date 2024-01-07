Disney Guests Deny Child Food After She Got Ready Too Slow

Some Walt Disney World Resort guests are under fire this week after they abandoned their child in a Disney Resort hotel room. According to a witness, the family argued that she “took too long” to get ready for their Steakhouse 71 reservation.

Even in The Most Magical Place on Earth, it’s difficult for many children to adjust to a temporary routine. Between atypical bedtimes and getting ready with the entire family in a Disney Resort hotel room instead of their familiar environment, kids often struggle after a few days at the Disney parks.

Still, some parents feel Walt Disney World Resort is the place to teach their children life lessons. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @mirandaiiisms was eating breakfast at Steakhouse 71, a Table-Service restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, when she overheard the family’s conversation:

“Sitting here, eating my breakfast from Steakhouse 71, and the family next to me straight up left their daughter in their hotel room because she was taking too long and they ‘didn’t wanna miss the reservation’ so they checked in as a group of 4, excluding this poor girl. 😅”

Some Disney Parks fans were horrified that the family would abandon their child Disney restaurant reservation.

“This is the kind of story that gets told ten years later when the daughter has gone no contact and the parents are wondering why they don’t get to see their grandkids,” @baltinerdist argued. “If your child has time management problems, you have a parenting problem.”

@mandieboox3 agreed:

Naw miss me with that sh*t. That’s awful. There are better ways to teach time management and a family vacation isn’t one of them. This is all she will remember from this trip and her parents will wonder in the future why she won’t talk to them.

Still, others defended the parents. From @NagusCook:

I’d do the same thing, depending on her age, of course. My stepdaughters are now 28 and they have no doubt I’ll leave without them.

“My parents would do that… taught me how to be better with time management,” @StretchMcTower echoed. “I see absolutely no problem here. 🤷🏻‍♂️”

“I think there’s better ways to teach kids how to manage time and be punctual than just abandoning them in the hotel room on a family vacation IMO,” the guest who witnessed the incident responded. “To each their own.”

Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t have official rules about leaving children alone in Disney Resort hotel rooms. Children under 14 must be accompanied by a guest 14 or older at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Would you leave kids behind if they’re not ready on time at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.