Disney Guests Walk Two Miles at 11p.m. After Monorail Failure

Walt Disney World Resort guests panicked on Friday night after the Monorail shut down. The iconic Magic Kingdom transportation system reportedly experienced a power outage, discontinuing service to the Transportation & Ticket Center, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Tens of thousands of guests rely on the Walt Disney World Monorail each night. When driving to Magic Kingdom, guests park at the Transportation & Ticket Center and take the Monorail or ferryboat. Additionally, guests who Park Hop between Magic Kingdom and EPCOT often use the Monorail to return to their car. Then, of course, there are thousands of Monorail Resort hotel guests.

On Friday night, Reddit user u/zoso190 and their family exited Magic Kingdom Park around 10:30 p.m. They discovered that the Disney Monorail shut down around 9 p.m. and found thousands of guests waiting for the ferry boat. (Because of the power outage, neither the Express Monorail nor the Resort Monorail were working.)

“On top of that, they only had two ferries running because one was in the shop,” the guest wrote. “My wife and I decided it would be better to start walking. 45 minutes later we arrived at our car. Today we are feeling a bit rough.”

The walk was nearly two miles long and felt longer after a long day at Magic Kingdom Park.

“It mapped to be 1.7 miles,” the guest added. “I usually walk about 3 miles a day for exercise and thought this [would] be okay. But once you factor in waking around the park all day and in my case pushing a stroller it turns into a lot.”

The journey home was similarly stressful for Disney Resort hotel guests. One family shared their chaotic experience with Inside the Magic, calling it a “mess.”

According to the guests, Disney cast members directed guests staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to take a walking path. While guests made it to the Grand Floridian, those continuing onto the Polynesian were met with a construction site.

As other cast members tried to explain an alternate route to Disney’s Polynesian Village, frustrated guests ignored their instructions and trekked through the active construction site. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Even in frustrating situations like a Monorail breakdown, it’s important to follow Walt Disney World Resort cast members’ instructions. They’re trained to handle issues efficiently while keeping everyone safe.

