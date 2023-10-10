Parents Abandon Children Alone in Disney Resort Rooms, Party at the Parks

Much conversation online is devoted to “Disney Adults”: childless Disney Parks guests passionate about the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth. But social media shifted focus this week when multiple guests revealed a disturbing trend: parents leaving kids in Disney Resort hotel rooms to live it up at the theme parks.

It began when Reddit user u/tonysnark81 recalled being awoken by a screaming child at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel early in the morning.

“There was an absolutely SCREAMING child in the room next to us, and we eventually had to go to the front desk because it JUST. WOULDN’T. STOP. SCREAMING!” the guest wrote. “Turns out, the parents LEFT the screaming kid in the room to go down and have breakfast… I believe they were removed from the hotel.”

Shockingly, it wasn’t an isolated incident at Disneyland Resort.

“I overheard a couple at Craftsman saying they left their two kids, 5 and 7, upstairs and told them they ‘better not make a peep!’ and they were getting drunk at the bar,” said u/teacup19551964. “The dad laughed, and it sounded like an evil villain cackling, he really thought he was hilarious too. Why would you bring your kids to Disney and lock them in the room when you could just go anywhere else and get drunk for much, much cheaper…?!”

It happens at Walt Disney World Resort, too.

“This happened to me at Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World,” u/Armchairneckbeard replied. “The people next to us left their kid in the room to go to the parks all day and the kid cried non-stop… I reported it to the front desk and heard the guest arguing with security when they got back to their room.”

Disney Parks fans were appalled.

“I’d have called the police myself upon learning the parents had essentially abandoned him in a strange place to go eat an omelette,” u/Tiki-Jedi wrote.

“This is one of the saddest things I have ever heard,” u/hokaycomputer said. “My heart is breaking.”

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort don’t offer official stances on leaving children alone in Resort hotel rooms. However, some Disney Resort hotels provide childcare services up to age 12. Some third-party babysitting services are also available for parents who want alone time at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs.

“They have no official policy on when children can be left alone in their hotel rooms, or left on their own anywhere else on property,” a planDisney representative wrote in 2009. “This is a personal decision left for you. When deciding whether to leave your children on their own, you should consider many factors: their maturity, their comfort with being left in an unfamiliar place, your room location, where you will be, how long you will gone, the quality of your cell phone reception, and so on.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.