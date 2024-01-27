Disney’s Original Live-Action Snow White Addresses Replacement, “I’m the Wrong Person to Ask”

Of all the live-action Disney remakes, few have caused quite as much of a stir as the upcoming Snow White (2025). Since the furor over several comments made by its lead, Rachel Zegler, it seems like everyone has something to say about Disney’s second take on the classic fairytale – except for the actress who originated the live-action role for the studio.

Ginnifer Goodwin, who portrayed Snow White (AKA Mary Margaret Blanchard) in the ABC series Once Upon a Time, was recently questioned by TMZ on her thoughts about the film. The actress declined to say too much, instead admitting that Disney knows best about what does (and doesn’t) work.

“I can’t weigh in on what they’re doing over there,” she said. “I think Disney has proven they generally know what they’re doing.”

Goodwin – who famously married and welcomed three children with her co-star Josh Dallas, who portrayed Snow White’s Prince Charming in the show – was also asked whether she thinks the story can exist without the character playing a big role.

“I mean, I’m the wrong person to ask because I married my Prince Charming, so I’m all about the Prince Charming,” she said. “But, Hollywood knows better than I do how to make a movie.”

Zegler previously sparked outrage when she criticized the Prince’s role in the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). “The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so,” Zegler told ExtraTV at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022. “There’s a big focus on her love story. With a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

The Prince has seemingly been replaced in the film by a new character named Jonathan, portrayed by Andrew Burnap. Zegler was again criticized after suggesting that he could also be cut from Snow White. “Who knows?” she joked. “It’s Hollywood, baby.”

However, just because Disney’s new iteration of the character is without a typical Prince Charming, doesn’t mean Goodwin isn’t still interested in how it will turn out. “I can’t wait to see it to be honest,” she said. “I am a Disney-phile, I am a big fan of Snow White, and I have full faith that they’ll make it work.”

Are you excited for the new Snow White film? Let us know in the comments!