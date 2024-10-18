Prince Charming Movie In the Works at Disney!

He might not know who the beautiful woman from the ball is who owns the glass slipper, but he certainly knows how to make an impression.

Prince Charming was first introduced as a stock fairy tale character in the 1600s, but Disney turned him into a beloved character with the release of the iconic film Cinderella (1950). Prince Charming meets Cinderella at a royal ball, but she disappears before he can find out her name. She accidentally left behind her glass slipper, which the Prince used to find her.

Of course, Prince Charming finds Cinderella, and the two live happily ever after.

Prince Charming returned alongside Cinderella in Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002) and again in Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007). He was also given life in multiple Cinderella live-action films, including Disney’s 2015 live-action remake, where he was played by Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

While we have seen Prince Charming on the big and small screen, his story is typically told in terms of Cinderella, and she is the star. However, Disney is changing that and is currently working on a brand-new Prince Charming film.

Per TheWrap:

Paul King is headed to Disney. After being attached, for many years, to their live-action version of “Pinocchio” (eventually directed by Robert Zemeckis), King is back at the Magic Kingdom to direct “Prince Charming,” TheWrap has learned. He will also co-write the script with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker. King was attached to “Pinocchio” way back in 2018, after Sam Mendes departed the project. Farnaby, who worked on the scripts for King’s “Paddington 2” and “Wonka” (and appeared as an actor in the first “Paddington”), wrote King’s version of “Pinocchio,” as well.

Paul King was also the man behind Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka (2023), which was the hit of the holiday season.

This would not be the first time that Disney has brought Prince Charming to life and given him his own story.

In 2011, a brand-new show called Once Upon a Time premiered on ABC. The hit show told the story of fairy tale characters who were put under a curse and lived in the real world, not knowing who they really were. Two of the main characters were Mary Margaret, AKA Snow White, and David Nolan, AKA Prince Charming. Josh Dallas played David/Charming, and he was a key part of the series for all seven seasons.

At this time, we do not have any more details on Disney’s new Prince Charming project. No information has been shared on who Disney would like to star in the new film.

As TheWrap reported, Farnaby worked with King on Paddington 2 (2017) and Wonka (2023). Jon Croker does not have the extensive résumé that Farnaby does, but he also worked alongside Farnaby on Paddington 2.

