Seth MacFarlane Jumps to Disney+ with ‘Orville’ Update

Known for his work on Family Guy, American Dad, and other raunchy comedies, Seth MacFarlane just gave an update for his next project on Disney+ and Hulu.

Although MacFarlane has recently been preoccupied with his Ted series on Peacock, the creator is far from finished. He might have a reputation for creating controversial comedy shows, but his sci-fi Star Trek parody, The Orville, is finally getting a much-needed update.

After being neither canceled nor renewed by Disney+ and Hulu (and still not officially out of the dark yet), the creator recently shared that he was “working on” a season four follow-up to the fan-favorite series. During an interview with Logically Speaking on YouTube, MacFarlane shared his thoughts on the show.

“‘The Orville’ is the easiest time I’ve ever had as a writer. ‘Family Guy,’ as much as it works, Ted,’ as much as it works, it was work. ‘The Orville’ was like, put pen to paper, and it just flows…”

With an evident enjoyment of the project felt by both the creator and its audience, all fans can do now is wait to see what happens. Ultimately, this isn’t the last we’ll see of Seth MacFarlane’s masterpiece.

The Orville Returns: a New Frontier for Seth MacFarlane

The show is essentially what Spaceballs (1987) was to Star Wars (1977); at least, that’s how it started out. The Orville follows the crew of a space exploration vessel led by Captain Mercer (played by MacFarlane) and consists of a multi-racial and multi-species cast of eccentric characters worthy of any classic sci-fi star system.

The Orville grew from a blatant spoof of several iconic science-fiction series to an equally comedic and profound expedition across the galaxy. Along with MacFarlane’s brand of humor, the show also went warp speed into topics like trauma, racism, classism, and even several philosophical angles.

At this point, the spoof has grown far beyond being just a parody. Instead, MacFarlane has built an incredible galaxy that begs to be explored. Like Star Trek before it, it blends the over-the-top science-fiction elements with profound social commentary.

While fans will still have to wait until further developments are revealed, this update should ignite a glimmer of hope for those waiting to board the vessel again. Until then, all three seasons are available to binge on Hulu and Disney+.

Do you have thoughts about The Orville season 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!