The End of an Era: ‘Family Guy’ Closes Nearly 20-Year Run

Family Guy has become one of the most popular adult animated television series in the world today, but one era is coming to an end.

Family Guy has undeniably become a cultural phenomenon since its debut, making a lasting impact on the world of animated television. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the show premiered on January 31, 1999, and quickly gained popularity for its irreverent humor, satirical take on current events, and memorable characters.

One of the key factors contributing to Family Guy‘s success is its unique blend of humor that caters to a broad audience. The show is known for its cutaway gags, which are short, non-sequitur scenes that often serve as humorous distractions. This distinctive style of humor has resonated with viewers, creating a dedicated fan base that spans various age groups.

The Griffin family, consisting of the bumbling but well-meaning Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane), his intelligent yet misunderstood wife Lois (Alex Borstein), their awkward and socially inept son Chris (Seth Green), the diabolically intelligent baby Stewie (Seth MacFarlane), their dog Brian (Seth MacFarlane), and their daughter Meg (Mila Kunis), has become iconic in the world of animated television. Each character brings a different comedic element to the show, contributing to its overall appeal.

Family Guy faced an unfortunate cancellation after its third season due to low ratings. However, strong DVD sales and high viewership in reruns prompted Fox to revive the show in 2005. This revival marked a turning point for the series, as it found a new home on Sunday nights and became a staple of Fox’s animated lineup alongside shows like The Simpsons and American Dad. The show’s ability to stay relevant over the years can be attributed to its willingness to tackle controversial subjects and push boundaries. Family Guy often takes on societal issues, politics, and pop culture with a humorous and satirical approach, keeping its content fresh and engaging for audiences.

As of recent developments reported by GameRant, Family Guy is about to experience a significant change in its scheduling. The show, which has been a Sunday night fixture for the past 19 years, is set to move to Wednesdays starting March 6, 2024. This marks a departure from the long-standing tradition– of nearly two decades– and a notable shift in the show’s broadcast schedule.

The decision to move Family Guy to Wednesdays is not without its implications. The vacated Sunday night slot will be filled by a new animated series titled Grimsburg, featuring Jon Hamm in the lead role. The fact that Grimsburg has already been renewed for a second season suggests Fox’s confidence in the show’s potential success and its status as a flagship animated series.

While some fans may interpret this schedule change as a cause for concern, it’s essential to recognize that the move could also signify a strategic decision by Fox to diversify its animated programming across different nights. Family Guy‘s established fan base and enduring popularity may very well allow it to thrive in its new Wednesday night time slot.

